UN to reduce its 'footprint' in Gaza after deadly Israeli tank attack on its premises

The UN said on Monday it will be reducing its "footprint" in Gaza after an Israeli tank strike on one of its offices killed a staff member. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the strike, which he attributed to Israel, also left "six others – from France, Moldova, North Macedonia, Palestine and the United Kingdom – with severe injuries, some of them life-altering". The victim, Marin Valev Marinov of Bulgaria, worked for the UN Office for Project Services, which is responsible for carrying out infrastructure and development projects. The attack came after Israel resumed regular air strikes and ground operations in Gaza following a two-month truce. Israel says it is targeting Hamas in an attempt to force the group to accept new terms for a truce and the release of more hostages. UNOPS chief Jorge Moreira da Silva said last week the Israeli military was aware of the facility's location. "The location of this UN compound was well-known to the parties to the conflict," Mr Guterres said in a statement, reaffirming that all parties to the conflict are bound by international law to protect "the absolute inviolability of UN premises". The UN's statement marked the first time it directly attributed responsibility to Israel for the explosion at the UN guesthouse in central Gaza on March 19. The UN chief said the "difficult decision to reduce the organisation's footprint in Gaza" comes as humanitarian needs in the enclave are soaring. He condemned the latest air strike and demanded a full, thorough and independent investigation. His spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York that the world body was temporarily cutting about a third of its estimated 100 international workers in Gaza. He emphasised the UN "is not leaving Gaza", pointing out it still has about 13,000 national staff in the enclave who work for UNRWA, the agency for Palestinian refugees. The UN reduction comes as other aid workers and medical staff have also come under fire. The International Committee of the Red Cross said its office in the southern city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip was damaged by an explosive projectile Monday. It said no staff were hurt but the damage has a direct impact on its ability to operate. It did not specify who was behind the explosion. ICRC also said that on Sunday, contact was lost with emergency medical technicians from the Palestine Red Crescent Society and their whereabouts remain unknown. Last week, humanitarian workers in Gaza were killed and injured, it said. The decision comes as Israel has cut off all aid and supplies – including food, fuel and medicine – to the two million-plus residents of Gaza for more than three weeks. As hostilities continue, the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported the world body and its humanitarian partners continue to face constraints in efforts to provide health services.