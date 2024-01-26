ICJ ruling: Top UN court orders Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide

The UN's highest court has ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide against Gazans and allow vital aid into the Palestinian enclave but stopped short of demanding it halts its military campaign.

Outlining the case, court president Joan Donoghue, a US lawyer who advised on foreign policy under the Obama administration, said the court was “acutely aware of the extent of human tragedy unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continued loss of life and human suffering".

The court did not rule at this stage on the core of the case brought by South Africa on whether genocide has occurred in Gaza.

But it recognised the right of Palestinians to be protected from acts of genocide.

A panel of 17 judges on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) dismissed Israel's bid to throw out the case and ordered it to report back in a month, also outlining six provisional measures to protect Palestinians in Gaza.

In its interim order, the court ruled:

· Israel must take all measures within its power to prevent the act of genocide (15 votes to two)

· Israel must ensure the military does not commit acts of genocide (15 votes to two)

· Israel must take all measures within its power to prevent or punish incitement of genocide (16 votes to one)

· Israel must ensure humanitarian assistance to Gaza (15 votes to one)

· Israel must prevent the destruction of allegations of acts of genocide (15 votes to two)

· Israel shall report to the court within one month (15 votes to two)

'A significant milestone in the search for justice'

The South African government described the interim ruling as a “significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people”, hailing what it called a "decisive victory" for international rule of law.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki welcomed the provisional measures, saying "the ICJ judges assessed the facts and the law, they ruled in favour of humanity and international law", while a senior Hamas official called the decision "an important development that contributes to isolating the occupation and exposing its crimes in Gaza".

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government's commitment to international law was "unwavering".

"Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people," he said.

"Like every country, Israel has an inherent right to defend itself. The vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state and it was justly rejected. The charge of genocide levelled against Israel is not only false, it’s outrageous, and decent people everywhere should reject it."

He said Israel's war was against Hamas militants, not Palestinian civilians.

"We will continue to facilitate humanitarian assistance and to do our utmost to keep civilians out of harm's way, even as Hamas uses civilians as human shields," he said.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir shared a post on X, which read, "The Hague Shmague".

In the sweeping ruling, a large majority of the 17-judge panel voted for urgent measures, which covered most of what South Africa asked for with the notable exception of ordering a halt to Israeli military action in Gaza.

The court said it was "gravely concerned" about the fate of the hostages in Gaza and called on Hamas and other armed groups to immediately release them without conditions.

Judges demanded Israel try to contain death and damage in its military offensive against Hamas.

"The state of Israel shall ... take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Genocide Convention," the court said.

South Africa brought the case requesting emergency measures against Israel, accusing it of committing state-led genocide in the Palestinian enclave.

The case will now move onto the "merits" stage, where judges will determine whether Israel is actually committing genocide in Gaza. However, the merits of the genocide allegations may take years to decide.

The judges

The panel of 17 judges include an American, a Russian and one each from Israel and South Africa.

The ICJ has 15 permanent judges who serve a nine-year term, are elected by UN members and swear to be impartial as they hear disputes between states.

Any country involved in a dispute may nominate an “ad hoc judge” to hear its case, if there is nobody of that nationality already on the bench.

Both Israel and South Africa made use of that right when the court held oral hearings on January 11 and 12 to hear the claim the Palestinians are being subjected to genocide.

Israel chose its former supreme court president Aharon Barak, who was sworn in with South Africa's former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

The Genocide Convention

The 1948 Genocide Convention, enacted in the wake of the mass murder of Jews in the Nazi Holocaust, defines genocide as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group".

Acts of genocide named in the convention include: killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group and deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of the group in whole or in part.

ICJ rules not to throw out genocide case against Israel - in pictures

NETHERLANDS-SAFRICA-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-CONFLICT-ICJ-COURT A demonstrator waves the Palestinian flag in front of the Peace Palace in The Hague. AFP

Ongoing battle in Khan Younis

The Israeli military said on Friday it was still engaged in "intensive battles in the heart of Khan Younis" the main city in the south of the enclave, with forces striking dozens of Hamas fighters and infrastructure from the air and ground. It said forces also fired at Hamas targets in northern Gaza and along the Gaza coastline.

Gaza officials said on Thursday that Israeli strikes killed 20 Palestinians queuing for food aid in Gaza city, 11 people in central Gaza's Al Nusseirat refugee camp and at least 50 people in the previous 24 hours in Khan Younis, where Israel is currently focusing the brunt of its might.

In more than three months of war, Israel's campaign has levelled much of the enclave, displaced some 1.9 million Palestinians and killed more than 26,000 people, according to Gaza officials.

Israel launched its offensive in October after militants from Hamas, which rules Gaza, stormed into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages.