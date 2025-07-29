Israeli human rights groups allege genocide in Gaza for first time

For the first time, two of Israel’s leading human rights groups said that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, as they urged foreign powers to use “every means available” to stop it.

The two groups, B’tselem and Physicians for Human Rights – Israel (PHRI), presented their findings in East Jerusalem on Monday, saying that Israel is “working to destroy Palestinian society in Gaza”. PHRI said it documented evidence that the military is undertaking a “deliberate and systematic destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system”, among other accusations, including the deliberate targeting of civilians.

Many Palestinians and international organisations have said Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, but the addition of two Israeli groups is likely to add pressure on Israel as global condemnation mounts over its conduct during almost 22 months of war. For decades both organisations have been among the most trusted sources of human rights information in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

“An examination of Israel’s policy in the Gaza Strip and its horrific outcomes, together with statements by senior Israeli politicians and military commanders about the goals of the attack, leads us to the unequivocal conclusion that Israel is taking co-ordinated action to intentionally destroy Palestinian society in the Gaza Strip,” said B’tselem’s report.

B’tselem’s report says 'Israel is taking co-ordinated action to intentionally destroy Palestinian society in Gaza'. AP

Both groups slammed the international community for allowing Israel’s leadership to continue its actions in Gaza. They argued that Israel's backers are complicit in genocide “whether through active support or inaction”.

PHRI director Guy Shalev said that “every tool in the toolbox should be used” to stop Israel. “This is not what we think, this is what the genocide convention calls for”.

B’tselem’s report strongly condemns the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on Israel but says Israel’s subsequent “genocidal attack … must be understood in the context of more than 70 years in which Israel has imposed a violent and discriminatory regime on the Palestinians”.

The organisation added that Israel’s impunity in Gaza was endangering other Palestinian territories. “We warn of the clear and present danger that the genocide will not remain confined to the Gaza Strip, and that the actions and underlying mindset driving it may be extended to other areas as well.”

