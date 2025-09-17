Israel must build its own weapons to 'withstand international constraints', Netanyahu says

Israel needs to create an "independent weapons industry" that can "withstand international constraints", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said as pressure mounts on his country over the war in Gaza.

Israel's military exploits have been largely facilitated by supplies of equipment from the US, with Washington supplying more than two-thirds of its major conventional arms in 2023, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

But European countries, particularly Germany, have also traditionally supplied weapons and they have been increasingly critical of Israel's actions in Gaza. Berlin in August said it would not approve weapons exports to Israel for use in the enclave "until further notice".

It was a major change of direction for Germany, which has been one of Israel's staunchest international allies.

At a press conference late on Tuesday, Mr Netanyahu said that if there was one lesson learnt from the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, it was that Israel needs to create an "independent weapons industry" that can "withstand international constraints".

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has been largely backed by US weapons. EPA

He also said he would meet US President Donald Trump later this month after addressing the UN General Assembly.

"Trump invited me to the White House. I will meet him... after my speech at the UN," Mr Netanyahu said.

Repeating his earlier assertion about Israel's strike against Hamas leaders in Qatar last week, the Israeli Prime Minister said the attack was "justified" by the Gulf state's ties to the militant group.

"Qatar is connected to Hamas, it bolsters Hamas, it harbours Hamas, it funds Hamas... It has strong levers (that it could pull), but it chose not to," Mr Netanyahu said. "Therefore our action was entirely justified."

The unprecedented attack on the Hamas meeting in Doha was the first such Israeli strike on fellow US ally Qatar.

The bombing resulted in the death of six people, none of whom were the top Hamas officials Israel was targeting, according to the group.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Fixture: Liechtenstein v Italy, Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match is shown on BeIN Sports

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.

Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet