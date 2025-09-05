Why Israeli annexation of the West Bank is a red line for the Middle East

When West Bank resident Badran Moussa built a home for himself and his family 30 years ago in the Palestinian village of Al Mazraah Al Gharbiyah, relations with a neighbouring Israeli settlement were not exactly warm but direct confrontation was infrequent. Times have changed, however, and Mr Moussa’s family this week shared with The National the frightening reality of living under siege.

Firial Zahed, Mr Moussa’s daughter-in-law, said that since the Gaza war began in October 2023, what was once a peaceful, if austere, life has become a harrowing experience as young settlers attack their homes and property with impunity. The near-daily assaults and intimidation are not isolated incidents; the UN has recorded more than 1,000 attacks by Israeli settlers in 230 communities across the occupied West Bank so far this year. These have led to the deaths of 11 Palestinians, with 700 others injured.

Some leading Israeli politicians, including Cabinet members, are indifferent to this criminal campaign, furthering as it does their stated goal of total control over the West Bank and the blocking of a sovereign Palestinian state. Given the centrality of Israel's occupation of Palestine to so many other developments in the Middle East, it should be no surprise that the UAE this week made it clear that enough is enough.

“Annexation of the West Bank would constitute a red line for the UAE,” said Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. “It would severely undermine the vision and spirit of the [Abraham] Accords, end the pursuit of regional integration and would alter the widely shared consensus on what the trajectory of this conflict should be – two states living side by side in peace, prosperity and security.”

It is almost five years since the Abraham Accords were signed in Washington. The deal was a bold, strategic move that sought to redefine relationships in the Middle East after decades of division, all while keeping Palestine at the heart of the conversation. This included seeing off an Israeli threat to annex the West Bank at the time.

That threat has returned with force. Although the relationship that began with the Abraham Accords produced many tangible benefits for the region, with every day that passes in the West Bank more Palestinian land is stolen, more settlements are built and the military-backed Israeli occupation becomes more entrenched. This makes the job of maintaining a pragmatic, working relationship with Israel all the more difficult.

Given the Palestine-Israel conflict’s centrality to so many other developments in the Middle East, it should be no surprise that the UAE this week made it clear that enough is enough

Israeli figures once insisted that the country sought peace but lacked a partner to achieve it. However, many neighbouring countries in the Middle East, when confronted by Israel’s destruction of Gaza, the presence of Israeli forces in Syria and Lebanon as well as the country’s long-range strikes on Yemen, will decide that partnership with an aggressive power is not possible. "The Israeli government seeks to impose hegemony over our Arab world," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said at a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo on Thursday, succinctly expressing the apprehension many in the region feel at Israeli encroachment.

Such increasing alienation would frustrate the stated desire of US President Donald Trump to expand the Abraham Accords to include more countries. The vision of a more connected, prosperous Middle East is being sacrificed for Israel's short-term tactical gains, such as settlement building, moves that masquerade as a long-term strategy. Israel’s leaders may not be listening to critics of the country – but they should listen to their partners.

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Ukraine Capital: Kiev Population: 44.13 million Armed conflict in Donbass Russia-backed fighters control territory

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888