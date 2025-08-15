Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti appeared in a video for the first time in many years as Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir threatened him inside his cell.

The undated video shows the far-right minister entering the solitary confinement section of an Israeli prison, confronting a visibly frail Barghouti who is dressed in a plain white T-shirt.

Surrounded by guards and cameras, the Israeli official says, “You will not defeat us. Whoever targets the people of Israel and kills our sons and women will be erased. You must know this.”

The video has provoked outrage. Hussein Al Sheikh, Vice President of Palestine and deputy head of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s Executive Committee, called the incident “the height of psychological, moral, and physical terrorism” against Palestinian prisoners and a breach of international conventions.

Mr Al Sheikh said the move reflected “unprecedented recklessness” in Israel’s treatment of detainees and called for urgent intervention by international organisations to protect them.

Mr Barghouti's wife, Fadwa, said she barely recognised her husband. “I didn’t recognise you or your features, but you remain free despite everything," she wrote on Facebook.

The video emerged amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks, which in past iterations have included the possible release of Barghouti, the most senior and popular Palestinian prisoner, referred to by supporters as the “Palestinian Nelson Mandela".

As head of the Tanzim, Fatah’s armed wing, he played a prominent role in the Second Intifada, which began in 2000. He became one of Israel’s most wanted men, and in 2002 he was arrested.

In May 2004, he was convicted of five murders and sentenced to five life terms, charges he has consistently denied.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Tickets Tickets for the 2019 Asian Cup are available online, via www.asiancup2019.com