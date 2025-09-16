Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, is received in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Ali Larijani
Iran's Ali Larijani visits Saudi Arabia amid rising regional tension

Supreme National Security Council chief travels to Riyadh after emergency Arab-Islamic summit over Israeli attack on Qatar

September 16, 2025

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday for talks with senior Saudi officials including Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. Discussions on expanding economic co-operation between the countries are also high on the agenda, Iranian news agency Irna reported.

Mr Larijani is accompanied by his deputy for political affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, and Mohammad Alibak, an aide to the Foreign Minister. The visit to Saudi Arabia comes during heightened regional tension after Israel's attack on Qatar last week and the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on Monday.

Saudi Arabia is the third regional destination Mr Larijani has visited since assuming his role on August 5, following visits to Iraq and Lebanon. Prince Khalid travelled to Tehran in April, a rare visit by a senior Saudi official, marking another step in diplomacy between the two regional powers.

Mr Larijani made clear in his Beirut visit in August that Tehran expects Hezbollah’s arsenal to remain intact, as Iran sees an increasing risk of war with Israel, political and security sources told The National at the time. Mr Larijani met Iraqi leaders in Baghdad before heading to Beirut, delivering a similar message to Tehran’s allies, the sources added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani met Mr Larijani and emphasised “Iraq's diligent efforts to develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and strengthen productive partnerships in various areas".

