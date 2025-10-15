World Economic Forum chief urges governments to better prepare for next recession

Too few nations are financially prepared to handle the next major economic shock, the head of the World Economic Forum has warned.

Borge Brende said decision-makers must further find a way to return to an average global economic growth rate of four per cent, up from the current three per cent.

“There will always be bubbles. One has to be conscious of how to deal with it,” the forum's president and chief executive told the Annual Global Future Councils meeting in Dubai, a precursor to Davos.

Many governments are saddled with high debt and don't possess the necessary “ammunition” for the next recession, he said.

Mr Brende spoke days after a Wall Street sell-off when US President Donald Trump threatened an extra 100 per cent tax on Chinese exports.

The Trump administration spent the weekend trying to roll back the comments, but it rattled investors and raised fresh fears of an overvalued US stock market and an AI bubble ready to burst.

“The highest tariff we face today is uncertainty, and in addition, high debt and unsettled trade are adding to this challenge,” said Mr Brende.

“Countries really need to get their houses in order by focusing on domestic policy changes.

“Reforms cannot wait. Fiscal consolidation is a must. If you don't, and the shock comes, and it will, you don't have any ammunition to fight a potential recession. And then you're in a really bad place.

“The reason why we came through the great financial crisis in 2008, the reason why we came through also Covid, was that they did have fiscal ammunition to make sure it didn't end in a depression.

“We cannot predict the future, but we have no excuse not to prepare.”

Mr Brende further said that artificial intelligence would inevitably disrupt jobs in the next few years.

“We will figure out completely new things to do,” he said, adding that it would take ingenuity and governments working together.

Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said young developing countries such as the UAE were embracing the new digital world with humans at the heart of technology.

“It requires human-centred design and new skills across society to realise its full potential,” she said.

“New generations born in a digital world” had to be at the heart of development, and that the “future cannot be designed without the generations of tomorrow”, said Ms Al Roumi.

The UAE has invested substantially in AI technology.

Cybersecurity experts on how to survive in a world of AI hacking

How to keep yourself safe against AI-powered hacking gangs 02:15

Five expert hiking tips Always check the weather forecast before setting off Make sure you have plenty of water Set off early to avoid sudden weather changes in the afternoon Wear appropriate clothing and footwear Take your litter home with you

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand UAE fixtures

May 9, v Malaysia

May 10, v Qatar

May 13, v Malaysia

May 15, v Qatar

May 18 and 19, semi-finals

May 20, final

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQureos%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E33%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESoftware%20and%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%243%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Akeed Based: Muscat Launch year: 2018 Number of employees: 40 Sector: Online food delivery Funding: Raised $3.2m since inception

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Tewellah by Nawal Zoghbi is out now.

First Person

Richard Flanagan

Chatto & Windus

Gulf Under 19s final Dubai College A 50-12 Dubai College B

Teaching your child to save Pre-school (three - five years) You can’t yet talk about investing or borrowing, but introduce a “classic” money bank and start putting gifts and allowances away. When the child wants a specific toy, have them save for it and help them track their progress. Early childhood (six - eight years) Replace the money bank with three jars labelled ‘saving’, ‘spending’ and ‘sharing’. Have the child divide their allowance into the three jars each week and explain their choices in splitting their pocket money. A guide could be 25 per cent saving, 50 per cent spending, 25 per cent for charity and gift-giving. Middle childhood (nine - 11 years) Open a bank savings account and help your child establish a budget and set a savings goal. Introduce the notion of ‘paying yourself first’ by putting away savings as soon as your allowance is paid. Young teens (12 - 14 years) Change your child’s allowance from weekly to monthly and help them pinpoint long-range goals such as a trip, so they can start longer-term saving and find new ways to increase their saving. Teenage (15 - 18 years) Discuss mutual expectations about university costs and identify what they can help fund and set goals. Don’t pay for everything, so they can experience the pride of contributing. Young adulthood (19 - 22 years) Discuss post-graduation plans and future life goals, quantify expenses such as first apartment, work wardrobe, holidays and help them continue to save towards these goals. * JP Morgan Private Bank

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Airev Started: September 2023 Founder: Muhammad Khalid Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: Generative AI Initial investment: Undisclosed Investment stage: Series A Investors: Core42 Current number of staff: 47

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

At a glance - 20,000 new jobs for Emiratis over three years - Dh300 million set aside to train 18,000 jobseekers in new skills - Managerial jobs in government restricted to Emiratis - Emiratis to get priority for 160 types of job in private sector - Portion of VAT revenues will fund more graduate programmes - 8,000 Emirati graduates to do 6-12 month replacements in public or private sector on a Dh10,000 monthly wage - 40 per cent of which will be paid by government