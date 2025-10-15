The National at WEF Dubai: Counting the cost of underinvesting in health

Dubai is the stage for a World Economic Forum meeting this week that serves as a precursor to Davos in January.

The National's Editor-in-Chief, Mina Al-Oraibi, will host a discussion on Wednesday from the Madinat Jumeirah complex.

We invite you to watch the session at 12.15pm GST (UTC +4) in the video stream above.

What is the cost of underinvesting in health?

Every $1 invested in health yields up to $4 in economic return, yet health systems remain chronically underfunded. From antimicrobial resistance to air pollution, aid cuts and digital health gaps, the cost of inaction is mounting. What are the societal and economic consequences of underinvesting in health, and how do we begin to address them?

Speakers

Maha Taysir Barakat, Assistant Minister for Health and Life Sciences, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE; Alison Holmes, Professor of Infectious Diseases; Director, Fleming Initiative, Imperial College London; Amit Bouri, Chief Executive Officer, Global Impact Investing Network; Damiano de Felice, Chief, External Affairs, CARB-X.

