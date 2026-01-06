Papier-mache plantation: Inside Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim’s forest-inspired exhibition in Abu Dhabi

Each one of Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim’s artworks is a fragment of an uplifting and vibrant world, complete with its own ecosystem, animals and even weather.

His papier-mache sculptures are eight-legged insects craning their necks to the sky or arboreal forms stretching in neon and pastel hues. Microbial beings spangle his canvases with polychromatic verve. His towers are covered in curious, barnacle-like creatures. His chairs are life forms in themselves.

Ibrahim has long been a staple at local art fairs and group exhibitions, but only slivers of his wondrous and fantastical world are typically presented at these events. In his solo exhibition at the Cultural Foundation Abu Dhabi, the artist reveals that world in its full, lively wonder.

Two Clouds in the Night Sky is a celebration of the contributions of a pioneering figure on the UAE’s contemporary arts scene. The exhibition, running until February 22, is not Ibrahim's first solo, but it does represent a full circle in the artist’s career.

Among the first works in the exhibition is an untitled 1989 painting. It is immediately clear that the work is distinct from the other pieces within the exhibition. The colour palette leans towards earthy tones, and the forms within the piece are depicted in dizzying swirls. The painting is dynamic, and though it is clear that it represents the artistic vision that Ibrahim would develop and perfect in the decades that followed, it is a wholly separate work.

The exhibition presents many of Ibrahim's recent works in a forest-like formation. Ryan Lim for The National

Untitled (1989) was displayed in Ibrahim’s first solo exhibition in 1991, which was first shown at Qasr Al Thaqafa in Sharjah before being presented at the Cultural Foundation, marking his earliest major institutional recognition.

The piece is the oldest in Two Clouds in the Night Sky, and a rare example from that period. That isn’t surprising, given Ibrahim set fire to most of his works in the late 1990s.

As such, though the exhibition is sprawling and brings together a stunning diversity of work – from sculptures and paintings to installations – it would be amiss to call Two Clouds in the Night Sky a retrospective.

“It is more of a landmark show,” says Noor Al Mehairbi, who co-curated the show with Medyyah Al Tamimi. “I didn't really show his works from a strict chronological view. Instead, I highlighted his recent practice.”

The exhibition is organised into four sections, each reflecting a distinct mode through which Ibrahim engages with the natural world and the subconscious.

In Transit, the first and largest section, unfolds as an immersive environment in which papier-mache sculptures and paintings are gathered into a dense, forest-like formation.

The curation is shrewd, trying not to spotlight any singular work but rather communicating a larger, enveloping ecology of forms. Clouds, insects, trees and Ibrahim’s recurring cypher-like shapes appear as coexisting life forms, encouraging viewers to experience the space as a living landscape rather than a sequence of discrete objects.

“I wanted it to follow the same shape as one of his cypher forms, so that you could experience his work as a topography,” Al Mehairbi says. “You can experience it from the second floor, looking down or think of yourself as a body existing within these forms.”

The space also presents one of Ibrahim’s newest works, commissioned especially for the exhibition. An architectural intervention within the central space, Time/Place/Void comprises four colourful interconnected rooms inscribed with Ibrahim’s signature line drawings. Walking from room to room, being enveloped in reds and greens and blues, is a giddy and uplifting experience.

Time/Place/Void was created specifically for the Abu Dhabi exhibition. Ryan Lim for The National

It is perhaps this installation that most succinctly distils Ibrahim’s practice. The linear markings recall the drawings he once produced alongside office work, discreetly folding them away in his desk, while the physical act of moving through the saturated spaces alludes to the travel that has shaped his more recent work.

“I think of it like you're entering other dimensions, or other portals into his mind, into his thought process, but also into our own internal geographies,” Al Mehairbi says.

The second section, Traces Made Visible, exclusively features Ibrahim’s monochrome works. It is through these that the artist pares his practice down to its most elemental forms. The section is simultaneously a palate, or rather palette, cleanser, allowing viewers to appreciate the vibrancy of the preceding and successive works, as well as a means to admire the more formal aspects of Ibrahim’s practice – his fantastical touch on papier-mache and his mastery of lines and the way they suggest movement.

Ibrahim’s Sitting Man series is at the heart of the third section, Shapeshifters. The core image of the series – of a man sitting with his head out of frame – originated from an accidentally cropped photograph of Ibrahim’s longtime friend and mentor, Hassan Sharif. Ibrahim has produced numerous versions of the painting.

“It is a meditative act,” Al Mehairbi says. “Repeating a line over and over again, or even with the Sitting Man series, repeating an image over and over again.”

The new commission comprises four interconnected rooms. Ryan Lim for The National

The final section turns towards Ibrahim’s enduring relationship with land. Archival materials delve into projects such as Draped Trees (1996) and Khorfakkan Circles (2004), where Ibrahim intervened directly in the mountains of his native Khor Fakkan and used the landscape as an active artistic medium.

“He was doing land art even before he thought about it as an artistic category or a genre,” Al Mehairbi says. “It was about leaving a mark and letting the land speak.”

The section also presents recent sculptural works, including a newly commissioned interactive work. “It only seemed natural to have an interactive format,” AlMehairbi says. “How could you look at all these works and not feel the texture?”

RESULT West Brom 2 Liverpool 2

West Brom: Livermore (79'), Rondón (88' )

Liverpool: Ings (4'), Salah (72')

The%20Crown%20season%205 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EImelda%20Staunton%2C%20Jonathan%20Pryce%2C%20Lesley%20Manville%2C%20Jonny%20Lee%20Miller%2C%20Dominic%20West%2C%20Elizabeth%20Debicki%2C%20Salim%20Daw%20and%20Khalid%20Abdalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWritten%20by%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPeter%20Morgan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%20stars%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Schedule for Asia Cup Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Indoor Cricket World Cup When: September 16-23 Where: Insportz, Dubai Indoor cricket World Cup:

Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE fixtures:

Men

Saturday, September 16 – 1.45pm, v New Zealand

Sunday, September 17 – 10.30am, v Australia; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Monday, September 18 – 2pm, v England; 7.15pm, v India

Tuesday, September 19 – 12.15pm, v Singapore; 5.30pm, v Sri Lanka

Thursday, September 21 – 2pm v Malaysia

Friday, September 22 – 3.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 3pm, grand final Women

Saturday, September 16 – 5.15pm, v Australia

Sunday, September 17 – 2pm, v South Africa; 7.15pm, v New Zealand

Monday, September 18 – 5.30pm, v England

Tuesday, September 19 – 10.30am, v New Zealand; 3.45pm, v South Africa

Thursday, September 21 – 12.15pm, v Australia

Friday, September 22 – 1.30pm, semi-final

Saturday, September 23 – 1pm, grand final

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Etwo%20permanent%20magnet%20synchronous%20motors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Etwo-speed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E625hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E850Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E456km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh737%2C480%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Everton%20Fixtures %3Cp%3EApril%2015%20-%20Chelsea%20(A)%3Cbr%3EApril%2021%20-%20N.%20Forest%20(H)%3Cbr%3EApril%2024%20-%20Liverpool%20(H)%3Cbr%3EApril%2027%20-%20Brentford%20(H)%3Cbr%3EMay%203%20-%20Luton%20Town%20(A)%3Cbr%3EMay%2011%20-%20Sheff%20Utd%20(H)%3Cbr%3EMay%2019%20-%20Arsenal%20(A)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A