This Eid Al Fitr is a time to prove that life goes on

As with the Covid-19 era, the end of Ramadan this year will be marked in the UAE and around the Middle East amid trying circumstances. The shadow cast by the US-Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent unwarranted attacks at its Gulf neighbours is a long one. And yet, millions of people in the UAE and beyond remain undeterred and are getting ready to come together for Eid Al Fitr – a time of spiritual reflection, family connection and communal celebration.

Indeed, it is precisely the circumstances around this year’s Ramadan that have made its religious and community aspects all the more poignant. Across the Emirates, cities, towns and villages have been festooned with glittering Ramadan decorations.

This is not to dismiss the anxiety felt by some people amid drone and missile attacks or the mourning of those who have lost loved ones. Although the UAE has responded robustly to the threats it faces, the Iranian government’s unjustifiable attacks has cost many families in the Emirates a great deal. Yesterday, the UAE authorities confirmed that six civilians have been killed so far in addition to two martyrs from the country’s Armed Forces. Close to 160 people of different nationalities have been injured.

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Confronted by such circumstances, the UAE is striking a careful balance between maintaining safety and making sure life goes on. An example of this can be seen in this week’s announcement by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai in co-ordination with the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah that Eid Al Fitr prayers are to be held indoors, not on prayer grounds or in open areas.

This prudence is justified but such measures are also a sad reflection of war’s inhumanity. That people at prayer could fall victim to indiscriminate drones, missiles and falling debris is an indictment of the political and diplomatic failures that have again delivered war to the peoples of the Middle East, from Lebanon and Iraq to Iran and the Gulf nations.

It is also regrettable that Muslim communities in other parts of the region are again facing unjustifiable restrictions on their right to worship and celebrate significant feast days. On Wednesday, eight Muslim-majority nations – including the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia – condemned Israel for closing Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, thereby denying Palestinians the right to pray in Islam's third-holiest site during Ramadan.

Nevertheless, Muslims across the Middle East remain determined to celebrate the passing of a spiritually important month and the arrival Eid Al Fitr, whatever the challenges. From the ruins of Gaza to the displacement camps of Beirut, prayers for peace will be offered as communities reflect on these strained times but also pray for better days ahead. The truth is that tough times eventually pass and communities that are resilient come out stronger. That’s a message everyone can take from this Eid Al Fitr.