UAE's distance learning is about keeping children safe

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For many parents in the UAE, this week’s decision to extend remote learning for school pupils for another fortnight may feel like a case of deja vu. The disruption to education caused by the Covid-19 pandemic posed a challenge for many families, despite the considerable help offered by the authorities.

Those years were defined by isolation as millions sheltered from the coronavirus at home. Arguably, this was harder for children than it was adults. Although distance learning literally saved lives, many children were denied the chance to socialise with other young people or even enjoy the simple pleasures of playing outdoors.

It is particularly poignant that, as the UAE continues to contend with continued attacks from Iran, young people are again missing the companionship of their classmates and peers. For older children, this is their second experience of having to transfer their learning online. That this conflict is taking place as the Gulf's cooler winter temperatures make way for hotter, more humid days further narrows children’s opportunities for play and socialising.

As pupils, teachers and administrators across the country’s nurseries, kindergartens and public and private schools prepare for another two weeks of homeschooling, it is important to note the pragmatism that characterises this latest safety measure. Flexible remote work arrangements have been announced for employees of the federal government who are caregivers for their children. This includes fathers or mothers whose job roles meet the approved requirements for remote work, state news agency Wam reported.

For parents, the opportunity to work from home is one way of mitigating the impact of this safety measure on their children. However, juggling work with childcare is no easy feat. It is welcome, therefore, to see schools taking action to help children deal with this difficult time.

Quote It has been welcome to see schools taking action to help children deal with this difficult time

Earlier this month The National reported how some institutions in the UAE were prioritising pupils’ well-being by offering counselling services and providing a platform for open discussions about the Iranian attacks. Teachers are being guided on how to answer learners' questions in age-appropriate ways, providing truthful information rather than glossing over the facts. Meanwhile, staff are also being encouraged to reach out for support, and some schools are using their social media channels to address concerns that pupils and parents may have.

One important difference between Covid-imposed distance learning and this short-term switch to remote education is that there has been no return to the months-long stay-at-home orders that made the pandemic years so difficult for many families. In between alerts, children are still free to go outside, play and meet their friends. The fact that these measures are being constantly reviewed should also give families hope that pupils will be able to log off and go back to their schools sooner rather than later. In the meantime, it is a case of keeping calm and carrying on.