President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iranian attacks on region with Saudi Crown Prince

President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the threat posed by Iranian attacks on the region.

They emphasised the need for an immediate halt to military escalation, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

Sheikh Mohamed and Prince Mohammed also emphasised that the situation poses a threat to regional and global stability and security. That showed the "importance of prioritising serious dialogue and diplomatic means in addressing the issues of the region in a manner that preserves regional security and peace", Wam added.

They addressed the Iranian attacks in the call, "noting their violation of sovereign rights" of the countries struck, as well as international norms.