US and Saudi Arabia reach security deal, Trump says

The US States has reached a defence deal with Saudi Arabia, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday as he welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House.

Speaking alongside Mr Trump in the Oval Office, the Crown Prince also promised an increase in investment in the US to $1 trillion, up from a pledge in May of $600 billion.

Prince Mohammed was greeted with a lavish display of pomp and ceremony, complete with a military honour guard, a cannon salute and a fly-past of US F-35 and F-16 fighter jets.

Mr Trump hailed Saudi Arabia "a great ally". Prince Mohammed said there was "no limit" to the scope of business between the two countries.

The Crown Prince's visit to Washington cements a reset of the US-Saudi relationship, which soured under former president Joe Biden over human rights concerns. Mr Trump received an enthusiastic welcome in May during a trip to Saudi Arabia in which Riyadh committed to investing $600 billion in the US over four years.

The timeline for fulfilling that investment commitment, as well as other deals including the sale of F-35s, are likely to be among the main topics of discussion as Mr Trump works to persuade the Prince Mohammed to establish relations with Israel and join the Abraham Accords.

Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman watch a military fly-past at the White House. Reuters

Prince Mohammed is also pursuing greater security commitments from the US. The US could grant Riyadh “major defence partner” status, or make it a major non-Nato ally. Such an upgrade would enhance defence co-operation and make military technology transfers simpler.

On Monday, Mr Trump confirmed that the US would sell US-made F-35s to Riyadh, challenging decades of US policy in the region and alarming Israel, the US's closest ally in the Middle East. Israel has long demanded that it should maintain military superiority in the region and is against the idea of the US selling top-level weapons to friendly Arab states.

“Trump has elevated the role of Saudi Arabia,” said Doug Bandow, senior fellow at the Cato Institute. “Saudi Arabia would like to be a regional hegemon, so for them, getting these weapons helps move them to the front of the line, at least in terms of weaponry, equivalent with Israel.”

Mr Trump also wants to see Saudi Arabia establish ties with Israel, under the treaty he advanced under his first term, the Abraham Accords. Should Saudi Arabia agree to that, it would better integrate Israel politically and economically in the Middle East and probably drastically alter the region.

What to expect as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman returns to Washington 01:32

It would also be a legacy achievement for Mr Trump, who has long sought a Nobel Peace Prize. However, Saudi Arabia has long maintained that any progress towards normalisation would depend on tangible progress towards the creation of Palestinian state.

“Trump sees himself as running the world,” Mr Bandow says. “He would like to manage the Middle East just like he wants to manage Latin America and elsewhere, so a closer relationship with Saudi Arabia, where he's able to push it into a relationship with Israel, that kind of thing, appeals to him.”

