US to sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia, Trump says

President Donald Trump on Monday said the US would be selling F-35 fighters to Saudi Arabia.

Mr Trump made the announcement in the Oval Office, a day before a visit to the White House by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“I will say that we will be doing that. We'll be selling F-35s,” Mr Trump told journalists.

The sale of F-35s would be a major win for Saudi Arabia as Washington and Riyadh deepen ties, and as Mr Trump presses the kingdom to join the Abraham Accords and normalise relations with Israel.

US media reported that the US would be selling up to 48 F-35 A jets – the conventional take-off and landing model – with a price tag of about $60 billion. The sale is part of a broader $142 billion US–Saudi defence package.

Riyadh is also hoping for a formal security pact, similar to the one reached between the US and the UAE.

The US could also grant Riyadh “major defence partner” status or make it a major non-Nato ally. Such an upgrade would enhance defence co-operation and make military technology transfers simpler.

Officials say the agreement is likely to have much of the substance of a treaty, albeit without the guarantees of commitment under future American administrations.

A legally binding mutual defence treaty would require ratification by the US Senate, currently unlikely to pass.

The agreement is similar to the executive order Mr Trump issued in late September, guaranteeing Qatar’s security, including by taking military action if the country comes under attack.

That order came weeks after after Israel launched an air strike against Hamas leaders in Qatar, shaking the region.

