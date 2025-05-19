UAE Defence Ministry agrees military partnership with US

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/06/sheikh-hamdan-attends-uae-armed-forces-unification-ceremony/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/06/sheikh-hamdan-attends-uae-armed-forces-unification-ceremony/">UAE’s Ministry of Defence</a> on Monday announced a major defence partnership with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/">US</a>. The letter of intent was signed by Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and US Secretary of Defence <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/06/pete-hegseth-orders-us-military-to-cut-number-of-generals/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/06/pete-hegseth-orders-us-military-to-cut-number-of-generals/">Pete Hegseth</a> at a ceremony held at the ministry's headquarters in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a>. “This letter of intent represents a joint commitment to develop a structured roadmap aimed at enhancing joint military co-operation, capacity development, and achieving long-term defence alignment between the two countries,” the UAE ministry posted on X. “The two sides will collaborate on a phased framework to enhance bilateral force readiness, increase interoperability, and deepen innovation-driven co-operation.” As part of the partnership, the US Defence Innovation Unit will work on a new strategic initiative with the UAE’s Tawazun Council, the country’s defence and security acquisitions authority. This collaboration will enable joint research and development while expanding industrial and investment partnerships, the UAE ministry said. A partnership with the Texas National Guard was also announced, with the UAE joining the US National Guard Partnership Programme. This will strengthen co-operation on integrated air and missile defence, cybersecurity, disaster response, and operational planning. It follows <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump">US President Donald Trump’s</a> high-stakes tour of the Gulf last week, marking what regional observers view as a significant reset in relations between Washington and its Arab allies. The US leader secured $2 trillion worth of commercial deals and investment pledges for the US, the White House said, with a focus on sectors including aviation, artificial intelligence, technology, defence and energy. In a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/18/trump-thanks-amazing-uae-for-visit/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/18/trump-thanks-amazing-uae-for-visit/">video posted on Sunday</a>, Mr Trump spoke of a special relationship with the "amazing" UAE while predicting that the Emirates will become a global leader in artificial intelligence. “You're an amazing country,” Mr Trump said. “You're a rich country. You can have your choice, but I know you'll never leave my side, and you know the special relationship that we and our country has. We have now, I think, substantially over $10 trillion of investment, and now when I add the $1.4 trillion we easily break that number.” “We really appreciate your confidence and investment, that's your biggest investment that you've ever made, and we really appreciate it. And we're going to treat you very, as you should be, magnificently,” he added. Speaking about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/">President Sheikh Mohamed</a>, he said: "You're a magnificent man and it's an honour to be with you.”