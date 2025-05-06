US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon. He aims to reduce the number of high-ranking officers in the military. EPA
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon. He aims to reduce the number of high-ranking officers in the military. EPA

News

US

Pete Hegseth orders US military to cut number of generals

Move comes as questions swirl about Pentagon chief's use of Signal messaging app

The National

May 06, 2025