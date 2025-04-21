Pentagon chief Hegseth shared Houthi attack plans in second Signal chat, report says

US Defence Secretary<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/13/who-is-pete-hegseth-trumps-nominee-to-run-the-pentagon/" target="_blank"> Pete Hegseth </a>came under renewed scrutiny on Sunday after it was reported that he shared detailed information about an upcoming attack against Yemen's Houthis in a second chat on the unclassified messaging app Signal. Last month, it emerged Mr Hegseth had shared a detailed timeline on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/25/signal-war-plans-fiasco-in-focus-at-us-senate-intelligence-hearing/" target="_blank">Signal</a> about how US Central Command would attack the Houthis. One of the people in the chat was a journalist who had been inadvertently added to the group conversation, an embarrassing incident that aside from Mr Hegseth involved all of President<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank"> Donald Trump</a>'s most senior national security officials. On Sunday, <i>The New York Times</i> reported that Mr Hegseth shared information including the flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets targeting the Houthis in Yemen in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/16/trump-warns-houthis-hell-will-rain-down-as-us-strikes-on-yemen-kill-at-least-24/" target="_blank">March 15 strike, </a>again on Signal. This time the chat included his wife, brother and personal lawyer, the <i>Times </i>said, citing four people with knowledge of the message group. The <i>Times</i> said that unlike the accidental leak where journalist Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly included in the group, this group chat was created by Mr Hegseth. He named the chat “Defense / Team Huddle” and used his private phone, not his government device, to access Signal, the outlet reported. The revelation of the additional chat group brought fresh criticism against Mr Hegseth and the Trump administration, which so far has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2025/03/26/signal-scandal-houthis-attack-yemen/" target="_blank">failed to take action</a> against any of the top national security officials who discussed plans for the military strike on Signal. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said “there was no classified information in any Signal chat, no matter how many ways they [the media] try to write the story.” “The Trump-hating media continues to be obsessed with destroying anyone committed to President Trump’s agenda. This time, the <i>New York Times</i> – and all other Fake News that repeat their garbage – are enthusiastically taking the grievances of disgruntled former employees as the sole sources for their article,” he said in a statement. The Senate's top Democrat demanded that the Pentagon chief be dismissed. “We keep learning how Pete Hegseth put lives at risk,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on X. “But Trump is still too weak to fire him. Pete Hegseth must be fired.” Also on Sunday, John Ullyot, who served as chief Pentagon spokesperson under Mr Hegseth until resigning last week, wrote a scathing op-ed in Politico about Mr Hegseth's handling of the Defence Department. “It’s been a month of total chaos at the Pentagon,” he wrote in Politico. “From leaks of sensitive operational plans to mass firings, the dysfunction is now a major distraction for the president – who deserves better from his senior leadership.” The firings were a reference to the dismissals last week of four of Mr Hegseth's advisers amid investigations into leaks. The Pentagon did not immediately return a request for comment.