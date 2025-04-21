Pentagon chief Hegseth shared Houthi attack plans in second Signal chat, report says

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth shared information on forthcoming US air strikes on Yemen in a private Signal chat group that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer, The New York Times reported. AFP
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth shared information on forthcoming US air strikes on Yemen in a private Signal chat group that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer, The New York Times reported.

