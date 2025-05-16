Trump’s Gulf tour marks reset in ties and long-term US engagement

Also standing for the national anthems at Qasr Al Watan are Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and managing director and group chief executive of Mubadala Investment Company. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court