Trump’s Gulf tour marks reset in ties and long-term US engagement

US President Donald Trump wrapped up a high-stakes tour of the Gulf on Friday, marking what regional observers view as a significant reset in relations between Washington and key Arab allies. His four-day trip, which took him to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/15/us-and-uae-agree-to-more-than-200bn-in-commercial-deals-white-house-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/15/us-and-uae-agree-to-more-than-200bn-in-commercial-deals-white-house-says/">UAE</a>, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, laid the foundation for a new chapter in American engagement with the region, with outcomes likely to endure well beyond Mr Trump’s time in office. The US leader secured $2 trillion worth of commercial deals and investment pledges for the US, the White House said, with a focus on sectors including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/05/16/etihad-airways-boeing-wide-bodies-deal-to-lift-its-2030-plan-to-double-the-fleet/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/05/16/etihad-airways-boeing-wide-bodies-deal-to-lift-its-2030-plan-to-double-the-fleet/">aviation</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/16/uae-chip-deal-us-ai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/16/uae-chip-deal-us-ai/">artificial intelligence</a>, technology, defence and energy. His historic visit was also heavy on symbolism and substance. From Riyadh to Doha and Abu Dhabi, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/11/trump-returns-to-a-changed-gulf-how-the-region-has-evolved-since-2017/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/11/trump-returns-to-a-changed-gulf-how-the-region-has-evolved-since-2017/">Gulf</a> leaders welcomed Mr Trump with elaborate displays of ceremony. In <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/05/13/saudi-arabia-to-invest-600bn-in-the-us-as-countries-sign-largest-defence-deal-in-history/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/05/13/saudi-arabia-to-invest-600bn-in-the-us-as-countries-sign-largest-defence-deal-in-history/">Riyadh</a>, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman broke royal protocol by personally greeting the President on the tarmac. In <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/14/us-and-qatar-sign-major-agreements-during-historic-trump-visit-to-doha/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/14/us-and-qatar-sign-major-agreements-during-historic-trump-visit-to-doha/">Doha</a>, Mr Trump’s motorcade was flanked by red Tesla Cybertrucks and riders on horseback. And in Abu Dhabi, President Mohamed bin Zayed awarded him the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/16/from-chirac-to-trump-the-rich-history-of-the-uaes-order-of-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/16/from-chirac-to-trump-the-rich-history-of-the-uaes-order-of-zayed/">Order of Zayed</a>, the country’s highest civilian honour. These gestures were seen as messages of friendship, mutual respect and renewed strategic alignment, echoing in every stop. It was the President’s first official foreign visit since returning to office, and it was designed to reassure allies that Washington remains deeply invested in their security and prosperity. While unified in their desire for stronger ties with the US, each Gulf state offered a different angle to the visit. Saudi Arabia presented itself as the geopolitical heavyweight; the UAE highlighted innovation, trade and connectivity; while Qatar focused on defence co-operation and regional security. Throughout the trip, Mr Trump emphasised his vision for a more peaceful and stable Middle East. “After so many decades of conflict, finally it is within our grasp to reach the future that generations before us could only dream about, a land of peace, safety, harmony, opportunity, innovation and achievement, right here in the Middle East,” he said in an address to the Saudi-US Investment Forum at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh, on Tuesday. In a major foreign policy shift, Mr Trump announced in the same speech the lifting of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/15/syrian-entrepreneurs-herald-new-era-for-economic-growth-after-us-lifts-sanctions/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/15/syrian-entrepreneurs-herald-new-era-for-economic-growth-after-us-lifts-sanctions/">US sanctions on Syria</a>. While the move offers clear benefits for Damascus, it also marks a potential political win for the President, aligning with his broader vision of promoting regional stability. Lifting the sanctions − which had effectively severed Syria from the global financial system − will pave the way for greater engagement by humanitarian organisations, while also easing the flow of foreign investment and trade as the country begins to rebuild, following the overthrow of the Assad regime in December. This move followed a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/14/trump-meets-syrias-president-al-shara-in-riyadh/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/14/trump-meets-syrias-president-al-shara-in-riyadh/">meeting</a> between Mr Trump and Syria’s President Ahmad Al Shara − the first encounter between US and Syrian heads of state in a quarter of a century. The US leader mentioned Lebanon as well. He said the country has been victimised by Hezbollah and its sponsor, Iran, but he expressed optimism about the new leadership in Beirut, calling it “the first real chance in decades for a more productive partnership with the United States”. “We’re going to see if we can really help them out and let them get over that very high grid,” added Mr Trump. On Iran, speaking in Doha, Mr Trump said a nuclear deal was “close”. Washington and Tehran have held four rounds of nuclear talks since April, all mediated by Oman. The negotiations aim to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. “A lot of people want me to go the other route – they say knock it out,” said Mr Trump. He would instead choose the diplomatic route, he added. Still, some of Mr Trump’s regional goals remained out of reach. Despite his desire to expand the Abraham Accords, Saudi Arabia had previously made clear that establishing relations with Israel remained “off the table” in the absence of an irreversible path to Palestinian statehood. The war in Gaza continues to complicate any progress in this. Analysts say Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to link military action to his political survival. However, US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators are pressing ahead with efforts to try to end the Israel-Gaza war. As Air Force One departed the region, Mr Trump’s tour had achieved its objective of opening new channels of co-operation and potentially setting the tone for the remainder of the administration. But questions remain about whether it has truly rebuilt trust. During Mr Trump’s first term, many in the Gulf were left disappointed when the US did not respond militarily to the 2019 drone and missile attack on Saudi oil facilities – widely blamed on Iran. Despite the severity of the strike, which temporarily knocked out half of the kingdom’s oil output, Mr Trump opted for sanctions over strikes. This time, the President’s message was clear: the US is committed to its Gulf allies for the long term. But he remains, in the eyes of many, unpredictable. Scepticism also lingers, according to experts, over whether the ambitious promises made during the tour will fully materialise.