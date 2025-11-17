Trump to welcome Saudi Crown Prince to White House as ties deepen

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman returns to the White House on Tuesday for his first visit to Washington since 2018, during President Donald Trump's first term.

US-Saudi relations nosedived under former president Joe Biden, who had vowed to make Riyadh a "pariah" over human rights concerns, but Mr Trump cemented a reset in May, when he got an enthusiastic welcome during a trip to Saudi Arabia that saw Riyadh commit to investing $600 billion in the US over four years.

This week's White House meeting will focus on security, technology deals and regional politics, with Mr Trump keen to persuade Saudi Arabia to normalise relations with Israel and join the Abraham Accords.

Riyadh, however, has said normalisation with Israel hinges on a credible pathway to a Palestinian state and broader regional security.

"Palestine is not just about Palestinian self-determination, it's really about the de-radicalising and stabilising the entire region," said Gregory Gause, visiting scholar at the Middle East Institute in Washington. "And they don't see a prosperous region without Israel and Palestine being somehow integrated into this new order."

Prince Mohammed's visit to Washington comes amid a historic economic transformation for Saudi Arabia, which is in the process of diversifying its economy away from oil as part of its Vision 2030 programme.

Economic agenda

Saudi Arabia's economy has undergone a momentous shift since Prince Mohammed last visited Washington. More women are now in the labour force and the tourism sector is expanding.

It has also deepened its investment ties with the US. A Saudi-US Investment Forum held at the John F Kennedy Centre for Performing Arts on Wednesday is expected to build on the investment forum held in Riyadh in May.

The most notable investment since then has been the leveraged buyout of EA Games. The deal was led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, private equity firm Silver Lake and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners.

Saudi AI startup Humain also announced a $3 billion commitment with Blackstone-backed AirTrunk to establish data centres.

Meanwhile, Hilton announced it is building another hotel in Riyadh and Delta airlines will begin offering direct flights from its Atlanta hub to the Saudi capital early next year.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met Yasir Al Rumayyan, who heads the PIF, last week, one of several high-level cabinet discussions that took place in Washington before Prince Mohammed's arrival. According to a Treasury readout, Mr Bessent said the two discussed ways in which the Saudi wealth fund can boost investment into the US.

Mr Al Rumayyan previewed a new long-term investment strategy for PIF during a Washington event in September. He said it is deploying roughly 80 per cent of its capital locally, with the rest going abroad, and noted the sovereign wealth fund is eager to secure co-investments with international partners to bring money back to the kingdom.

But lower oil prices have put pressure on the kingdom's deficit.

Riyadh estimates its 2025 fiscal deficit at 5.3 per cent of GDP, higher than previously forecast, according to the Ministry of Finance's 2026 pre-budget statement. The Arab world's largest economy had projected the 2026 deficit at 3.3 per cent of GDP.

"Saudi Arabia doesn't have a huge capacity to invest large amounts in the US in the way that Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE do because it's focused on investing domestically," said Justin Alexander, director of Khalij Economics and a non-resident fellow a the Baker Institute.

Rachel Ziemba, founder of geopolitical risk firm Ziemba Insights, said there is potential tension for Saudi Arabia as it seeks to attract foreign investment and technology transfers while being less able to invest in the US at the scale that the Trump administration hopes.

"This world of urgent economic development and job creation has come at the same time as lower oil prices and stagnant oil revenues," she said.

"The financial math around the pledges to invest in the United States or to invest new money in the United States doesn't add up to me."

Security ties

While Mr Trump remains focused on investments and the expansion of the Abraham Accords, a top priority for the Crown Prince is a concrete gesture of US support for Riyadh's security.

A legally binding mutual defence treaty would require ratification by the US Senate, currently unlikely to pass.

Officials say the agreement would have much of the substance of a treaty, albeit without the guarantees of commitment under future American administrations.

"The Saudis have correctly read the situation in the United States right now, so they're going to go for the best that they can get under under President Trump," said Kristin Diwan, a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute.

"What they really want is something that goes beyond deterrence to an actual partnership on the ground where they can really feel that they have that the United States has their back."

The agreement is similar to the executive order Mr Trump issued in late September, guaranteeing Qatar’s security, including by taking military action if the country comes under attack.

That order came weeks after after Israel launched an air strike against Hamas leaders in Qatar, rattling the region.

The Saudis are also pushing for a new weapons package, that includes dozens of F-35 fighter jets.

They are also eyeing a civil nuclear co-operation deal that would see the US offering technical assistance towards the research and development of nuclear power in the kingdom.

Having nuclear backing, Ms Diwan says, could strengthen the kingdom's hand in security equation with Iran, whose own nuclear programme has been significantly weakened following US strikes on its facilities in June.

A US-Saudi security pact and the nuclear development project have been in the works for years.

And while the headlines are going to be about the security agreement, nuclear negotiations, and large commercial deals, the Crown Prince is looking for the Trump administration to pave the way for the kingdom to play a bigger role in the region, particularly in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and in Gaza.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPOPC%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAmna%20Aijaz%2C%20Haroon%20Tahir%20and%20Arafat%20Ali%20Khan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eart%20and%20e-commerce%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%20u%3C%2Fstrong%3Endisclosed%20amount%20raised%20through%20Waverider%20Entertainment%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Like a Fading Shadow Antonio Muñoz Molina Translated from the Spanish by Camilo A. Ramirez Tuskar Rock Press (pp. 310)

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400bhp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E563Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh320%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPECS%3A%20Polestar%203 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELong-range%20dual%20motor%20with%20400V%20battery%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E360kW%20%2F%20483bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E840Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20touring%20range%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20628km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.7sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20210kph%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh360%2C000%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Semaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

MATCH INFO Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

THE%20SPECS %3Cp%3EBattery%3A%2060kW%20lithium-ion%20phosphate%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20Up%20to%20201bhp%3Cbr%3E0%20to%20100kph%3A%207.3%20seconds%3Cbr%3ERange%3A%20418km%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh149%2C900%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

match info Union Berlin 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Lewandowski 40' pen, Pavard 80') Man of the Match: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich)

If you go The flights Etihad (www.etihad.com) and Spice Jet (www.spicejet.com) fly direct from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Pune respectively from Dh1,000 return including taxes. Pune airport is 90 minutes away by road. The hotels A stay at Atmantan Wellness Resort (www.atmantan.com) costs from Rs24,000 (Dh1,235) per night, including taxes, consultations, meals and a treatment package.



PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150 employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

Spider-Man%202 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Insomniac%20Games%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%20Sony%20Interactive%20Entertainment%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPlayStation%205%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.