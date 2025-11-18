What are the Saudi-US deals the Crown Prince could make when he visits Trump?

US President Donald Trump is set to host Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on Tuesday for a visit showcasing the countries' deepening security, trade and diplomatic relations.

Here is a look at some of the potential deals that could be discussed.

Military ties

Riyadh is hoping for a formal security pact, similar to the one reached between the US and the UAE.

The US could grant Riyadh “major defence partner” status, or make it a major non-Nato ally. Such an upgrade would enhance defence co-operation and make military technology transfers simpler.

Experts say Riyadh thinks the US didn't sufficiently protect Saudi Arabia in 2019, when Iran was blamed for an attack on its oil infrastructure. Enhanced ties would make it easier for the US to respond to future aggression.

An Israeli air strike against Hamas leaders in Qatar in September might also be on the Crown Prince's mind, given that the US was unable to stop the attack. Mr Trump has since upgraded security commitments to Doha.

F-35 fighters

The Trump administration is keen to finalise the sale of dozens of F-35 fighters to Riyadh and the President on Monday said the deal would be going ahead.

“I will say that we will be doing that. We'll be selling F-35s,” Mr Trump said in the Oval Office when asked about sales to Saudi Arabia.

According to the New York Times, Pentagon officials are worried the tech on America's most advanced jet could be compromised, given Riyadh's security ties to Beijing.

US F-35s arrive in Ceiba, Puerto Rico in September. AFP

US troop basing

The US military's Central Command forward headquarters is in Qatar, but some experts think Saudi Arabia could potentially host US forces.

Bradley Bowman, senior director of the Centre on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, said US military assets are potentially vulnerable to attacks in Qatar.

“You might want to put that further away from the adversary you'll be fighting, aka on the other side of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Investment forum

Following Prince Mohammed's visit, business executives are slated to attend a Saudi-US Investment Forum on Wednesday in a follow-up to a similar forum held in Riyadh in May. The White House at the time celebrated a $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia.

Tim Callen, a visiting fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute, said what really matters is the time frame in which that investment commitment is deployed.

"If we're talking about, you know, $600 billion in the four years of this administration, I think would be really hard to get to, particularly if oil prices stay down where they are," he said.

"Clearly you push out that sort of time period. The longer you push it out, the more realistic it becomes to do."

Artificial intelligence

Saudi Arabia has aspirations of being an AI leader and ministers hope Riyadh can reap economic benefits from the burgeoning technology.

The kingdom’s path to AI prosperity, however, probably needs to go through the US, which leads the world in research, start-ups and established companies.

During Mr Trump’s May visit to Saudi Arabia, US tech firms including Nvidia, Amazon Web Services and Advanced Micro Devices announced plans to work with Saudi Public Investment Fund's AI company Humain, but Middle East technology experts say Riyadh will make clear that those plans are just the tip of the iceberg.

“Saudi Arabia's message in Washington is going to be very direct, and that message is that AI is now a national priority on par with energy and security,” said Mohammed Soliman, a technology analyst and author of the forthcoming book West Asia.

Mr Soliman added that Saudi officials want to build enough data centres so that the US sees Riyadh as a “long-term strategic partner in building the global AI compute supply”.

He said Saudi Arabia might try to follow the UAE's footsteps and show it can be a trusted partner in keeping powerful US-made graphics processing units (GPUs) from falling into the wrong hands.

He added that the tech rivalry between the US and China ultimately works in Saudi Arabia’s favour if it hopes to lobby for more access to American chips.

“If America doesn't help co-build the Gulf's AI infrastructure, someone else will, and the Gulf is too important – energy, capital, geographic position – to leave that space open for China,” explained Mr Soliman, who is also a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.

Nuclear co-operation

Saudi Arabia wants to build several nuclear power plants and is seeking technical assistance from the US.

The groundwork for a potential nuclear energy agreement was laid by former president Joe Biden, who announced a clean energy framework with Saudi Arabia which included the notion of “human capacity-building in the nuclear energy field and co-operation in nuclear-regulatory aspects".

The US Energy Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding on energy co-operation and a Memorandum of Co-operation on critical minerals with Saudi Arabia during Mr Trump's May visit.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright at the time said "there will definitely be a 123 Agreement" with the kingdom, referring to the section under the US Atomic Energy Act that establishes a legally binding framework for peaceful nuclear co-operation between the US and its partners. A 123 Agreement is usually required to be in place before the licensing of large exports of US-origin nuclear material and equipment to its partners.

New UK refugee system A new “core protection” for refugees moving from permanent to a more basic, temporary protection

Shortened leave to remain - refugees will receive 30 months instead of five years

A longer path to settlement with no indefinite settled status until a refugee has spent 20 years in Britain

To encourage refugees to integrate the government will encourage them to out of the core protection route wherever possible.

Under core protection there will be no automatic right to family reunion

Refugees will have a reduced right to public funds

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vault%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBilal%20Abou-Diab%20and%20Sami%20Abdul%20Hadi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELicensed%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInvestment%20and%20wealth%20advisory%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOutliers%20VC%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

UAE SQUAD Mohammed Naveed (captain), Mohamed Usman (vice captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Imran Haider, Tahir Mughal, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Abdul Shakoor, Sultan Ahmed, CP Rizwan

Oscars in the UAE The 90th Academy Awards will be aired in the UAE from 3.30am on Monday, March 5 on OSN, with the ceremony starting at 5am

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser Rating: 4.5/5

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.5-litre%20V12%20and%20three%20electric%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C015hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C500Nm%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eight-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Early%202024%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh2%20million%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

Coming soon Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura When the W Dubai – The Palm hotel opens at the end of this year, one of the highlights will be Massimo Bottura’s new restaurant, Torno Subito, which promises “to take guests on a journey back to 1960s Italy”. It is the three Michelinstarred chef’s first venture in Dubai and should be every bit as ambitious as you would expect from the man whose restaurant in Italy, Osteria Francescana, was crowned number one in this year’s list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Akira Back Dubai Another exciting opening at the W Dubai – The Palm hotel is South Korean chef Akira Back’s new restaurant, which will continue to showcase some of the finest Asian food in the world. Back, whose Seoul restaurant, Dosa, won a Michelin star last year, describes his menu as, “an innovative Japanese cuisine prepared with a Korean accent”. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal The highly experimental chef, whose dishes are as much about spectacle as taste, opens his first restaurant in Dubai next year. Housed at The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal will feature contemporary twists on recipes that date back to the 1300s, including goats’ milk cheesecake. Always remember with a Blumenthal dish: nothing is quite as it seems.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year