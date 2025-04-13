US to sign nuclear and energy investment deals with Saudi Arabia

The US and Saudi Arabia will sign a preliminary agreement on energy investments that include a civilian nuclear technology deal, Washington's Energy Secretary said in Riyadh.
Chris Wright said further details on nuclear co-operation between the two countries would be revealed later in the year, in a press conference on Sunday, Reuters reported.
The announcement took place a day after Mr Wright and his delegation arrived in Riyadh and visited the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre.
Riyadh is the second stop of his first international trip as Secretary of Energy. On Thursday, he was in the UAE where he said Washington considers the Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar as key partners to help the US meet its growing energy demand, spurred by the proliferation of advanced technology.
Mr Wright said "you're going to see a lot of energy co-operation between the United States and the UAE" and to expect massive Emirati investment in the US while visiting ADNOC's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
He is expected to tour the region for about two weeks, with a stop in Qatar after the UAE and Saudi Arabia. US President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Middle East next month.
More to follow ...
