Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman donates blood in annual campaign

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has donated blood as part of a nationwide campaign to encourage voluntary donations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He launched the initiative as an annual drive to support the national health sector, raise public awareness about the importance of donations and promote a culture of giving across the kingdom, the SPA reported on Thursday.

The campaign’s target is to make 100 per cent of blood donations in Saudi Arabia voluntary, in line with Vision 2030 goals of improving community health and participation, the SPA said.

More than 800,000 people donated blood in Saudi Arabia in 2024, according to the news agency. A single donation can provide blood, plasma or platelets that may save multiple lives.

Saudi leaders have made similar public gestures in recent years to encourage public participation in humanitarian initiatives, including publicly receiving Covid-19 vaccines and registering in the national organ donation programme.

Health officials hope the Crown Prince’s support will encourage more Saudis to follow suit and help ensure a safe, sustainable supply of blood for hospitals across the kingdom.

