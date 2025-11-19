What does it mean for Saudi Arabia to be declared a major non-Nato ally?

The US said that it was designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-Nato ally as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the White House on Tuesday.

The designation will make it easier for the US to share military technology with Saudi Arabia and increase security co-operation. It is also symbolic of close ties between the two countries.

“We're taking our military co-operation to even greater heights by formally designating Saudi Arabia as a major non-Nato ally, which is something that is very important to them,” US President Donald Trump said at a dinner hosted for Prince Mohammed.

What is a major non-Nato ally?

Major non-Nato ally (MNNA) is a designation given by the US government to countries that have strategic working relationships with the US Armed Forces while not being members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato).

The designation offers foreign partners specific benefits in the areas of defence trade and security co-operation.

It is a powerful symbol of the close relationship the US shares with those countries and demonstrates its deep respect for the friendship for the countries to which it is extended, according to the US Department of State.

While MNNA status provides military and economic privileges, it does not entail any security commitments to the designated country.

Which countries are major non-Nato allies?

There are 19 countries already designated as MNNAs: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Thailand and Tunisia.

Taiwan is treated as an MNNA without formally being designated as such.

What are the benefits?

Major non-Nato allies are eligible to enter into agreements with the US Department of Defence to collaborate on research and development for defence equipment and munitions.

They are also eligible for loans of materials, supplies or equipment for co-operative research, development, testing or evaluation, and can be considered for purchases of depleted uranium ammunition.

The designation allows companies based in an MNNA, as with Nato countries, to bid on contracts for maintenance, repair or overhaul of Department of Defence equipment outside the US.

It also allows for funding to procure explosive-detection devices and other counter-terrorism research and development projects under the auspices of the Department of State’s Technical Support Working Group.