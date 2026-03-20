What's in the major $8bn US arms package bolstering UAE defences?

Advanced weapons systems that form part of a new US arms package for the UAE will significantly strengthen the Emirates’ ability to defend itself against the Iranian barrage.

The $8 billion deal will provide a timely boost for UAE defences. The country has successfully intercepted more than 2,000 drones and missiles launched by Iran since the war started on February 28.

A $4.5 billion procurement of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) system includes a long-range discrimination radar alongside its fire control and launch systems.

The UAE Air Force F-16s will receive upgrades and extra munitions, including 1,500 GBU-39 small-diameter bombs alongside 1,200 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) conversion kits, all worth $644 million.

The jets will also be furnished with a further 400 Advanced Medium-Range Air-To-Air Missiles (Amraams) worth $1.22 billion.

A potential key defence against the drone is the purchase of a new system designed to detect, track and destroy small drones, called the Fixed Site-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat Systems (FS-Lids), bought in a $2.1 billion deal.

The arms package increases the capacity of the UAE’s missile interception system that has a success rate of more than 90 per cent.

The Lower Tier Air and Missile Defence Sensor is a next-generation radar system. Photo: US Army Info

Thaad radar

The radar for Thaad interceptors can detect missiles at a range of more than 1,000km.

The radar, alongside fire-control systems, are crucial to making the interceptors effective by guiding them on to a target and will link the UAE’s defence systems together.

It can track multiple ballistic missiles simultaneously, spotting them being launched from a long distance while feeding data back to the Thaad. These are then fired to intercept missiles head-on, at an altitude of up to 200km, while travelling at a speed of Mach 8 (9,900kph). A single radar costs about $500 million.

A Mobile Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat System. Photo: US government Info

FS-Lids

The FS-Lids is a new, sophisticated counter-UAV system designed to track and knock out incoming attacks. It has advanced-detection radar plus electronic warfare that can potentially jam drones. But it also has a cannon and Coyote drone interceptor missiles. It is often put alongside larger defence sites to provide close-in protection and has a range of about 20km. Each system costs around £100 million.

An AIM-120 Amraam. Photo: Wikimedia Commons Info

AIM-120C Amraam

A battle-proven advanced medium-range air-to-air missile (Amraam) that can fly at Mach 4 (5,000kph) seeking out its target.

It carries a weighty 20kg warhead that uses blast fragmentation to destroy enemy aircraft, cruise missiles or drones.

Its active homing radar makes it usable in all weather and at night. Each costs more than $1 million.

GBU-39 small-diameter bombs each cost about $55,000. Photo: US Air Force Info

GBU-39 Small-Diameter Bomb

A highly accurate weapon, the Guided Bomb Unit (GBU) has the capability of gliding 100km on to a target, landing with five metres' accuracy. Its 113kg warhead is generally used against buildings, bunkers and, potentially, rocket launchers. It can destroy high-priority fixed targets while minimising collateral damage. Its stand-off capability allows aircraft to strike a number of targets simultaneously, with jets often carrying four. Each bomb costs about $55,000.

JDAMs are all-weather and able to be dropped at night. Photo: US Navy Info

JDAM kits

The Joint Direct Attack Munition 1,200 conversion kits will allow the military to convert dumb bombs into smart ones by adding GPS guidance. This will make the weapons all-weather and able to be dropped at night. At a cost of about $30,000 per kit it is the cheapest way to significantly upgrade strike capability.