US expedites sale of air defence and weapons package to UAE

The US on Thursday fast-tracked the sale of an extensive defence package worth more than $8 billion to the UAE.

Included in the sale, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio approved under emergency measures, are F-16 fighter-jet munitions, Thaad air defences and anti-drone systems.

“We appreciate and thank Secretary Rubio for his quick approvals of this package,” Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE's ambassador to the US, said in a statement to The National.

“These critical defence upgrades and acquisitions will continue to strengthen the UAE protective shield now and into the future.”

Mr Rubio determined that the sale could circumvent Congressional review requirements because of the emergency caused by the war in Iran. Such sales are normally subject to lengthy negotiations and can take years to finalise.

The prospective sale comes as the UAE's air defence systems have successfully intercepted more than 2,000 drones and missiles launched by Iran since it began its attacks on Gulf states.

The largest part of the package is a $4.5 billion procurement of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) system. Interceptors fired by the system can fly at Mach 8 (9,900kph) to knock out an incoming missile.

Also included in the package are 10 Fixed Site-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat Systems (FS-Lids) and related equipment worth $2.1 billion.

The UAE has also requested to buy F-16 munitions and upgrades worth $644 million, as well as 400 Advanced Medium-Range Air-To-Air Missiles (Amraams) worth $1.22 billion.

The State Department also approved the sale of an advanced radar system – known as the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defence Sensor – valued at $8 billion to Kuwait, and $70.5 million in aircraft munitions to Jordan.