President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks on Iran war with Jordan's King Abdullah in Dubai

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Jordan's King Abdullah to Dubai on Monday to discuss the serious implications of Iran's continued attacks on Gulf states.

The visit by the Jordanian monarch comes as Middle Eastern countries push for a diplomatic end to the Iran war.

The regime has lashed out at the Gulf states during the three-week conflict, firing more than 3,000 missiles and drones at its neighbours. Iran has fired a daily barrage of missiles and drones at the UAE and has attacked Jordanian territory as retaliation for housing US bases.

The high-level meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

King Abdullah underlined his country's solidarity with the UAE over the measures it is taking to defend its sovereignty and security and protect its people, with Sheikh Mohamed sharing similar sentiments in return.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid with King Abdullah. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Info

Both sides underscored the importance of an immediate halt to the escalating military actions and the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy.

The meeting also reviewed the long-standing relations and co-operation between the UAE and Jordan and efforts to further advance ties.

Also attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; Ltnt Gen Issa Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

The meeting was also attended by the accompanying delegation of the King of Jordan.

King Abdullah was received at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAE Accountability Authority, and a number of senior officials.