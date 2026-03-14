UAE's Dr Gargash says Iran attacks on Gulf states highlight its 'military failure and lack of morality'

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, on Saturday said Iran's attacks on Gulf nations highlighted its "military failure, political isolation and lack of morality".

He called on Iran to halt its persistent strikes on neighbouring countries and stressed the need for mediation efforts to begin, in a message shared on social media platform X.

The senior Emirati diplomat said the UAE was proving that its "steadfastness" in the face of daily attacks was stronger than "the aggressor's hatred".

"The Iranian strategy, which reflects its inability to confront American and Israeli strikes, by targeting Arab Gulf states, reveals a military failure, a moral bankruptcy, and a political isolation," Dr Gargash said.

"Misleading media statements will not cover up this reality. A return to sound judgment begins with halting the targeting of neighbours and activating their mediation efforts.

"And in the UAE, we prove every day that our steadfastness is stronger than the aggressor's hatred."

UAE responds to further strikes

UAE air defences have dealt with a further nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones launched by Iran, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

The UAE has intercepted 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,600 drones during the two-week offensive on the country and other Gulf states.

No injuries or deaths were reported in the past day, official figures released on Saturday showed.

The sustained Iranian attacks on the UAE have resulted in six deaths – of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals – and 141 injuries.

Emergency teams tackle Fujairah fire

A fire broke out in Fujairah as a result of falling debris after an Iranian drone was successfully intercepted by UAE air defences, the emirate's government media office said. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said civil defence teams were working to manage the situation and urged the public not to spread misinformation and to rely only on official sources.

Consulate attack condemned

The UAE condemned the attack on its consulate in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, the second one this week.

Two security personnel were wounded in the drone strike, which also damaged the consulate building, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The ministry did not specify when the assault took place.