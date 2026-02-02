Kuwait appoints new foreign and finance ministers in cabinet reshuffle

Kuwait ⁠has ​appointed new ‌finance and ​new foreign ministers in ‌a limited ‍cabinet ‍reshuffle, the ⁠state news agency Kuna reported.

Emir Sheikh Mishal issued a decree that made changes to eight cabinet positions, including the appointment of Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah as Foreign Minister.

Yaacoub Al Refaie was named Finance Minister, while Osama Boodai was appointed Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Abdullah Bouftain becomes Minister of Information and Culture.

Omar Al Omar, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Communications since May 2024, was reassigned as Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology.

Abdulaziz Al Marzouq has become Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Reem Al Fulaij has become Minister of State for Development and Sustainability, and Tariq Al Jalahma was made Minister of State for Youth and Sports.

Sheikh Jarrah served as deputy foreign minister since June 2023 and has held diplomatic posts since 2005, serving at Kuwait's permanent missions to the United Nations in New York, Vienna and Geneva.

He was congratulated by several regional and foreign counterparts on his new role.

Qatar's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman phoned Sheikh Jarrah to wish him “success and for the relations between the two fraternal countries to further develop and grow”, the Qatar News Agency said.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty also called Sheikh Jarrah to congratulate him.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, said he looked forward to working with Sheikh Jarrah to “further develop our bilateral ties for the benefit of both nations”.

The Kuwaiti cabinet has undergone several reshuffles and parliamentary dissolutions because of disputes over the years.