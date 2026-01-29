Sheikh Abdullah hails 'new milestone' in UAE-Kuwait ties during working visit

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday hailed the strength of relations between the Emirates and Kuwait as the nations agreed on key deals to boost efforts to promote tourism and combat corruption.

Sheikh Abdullah led the latest session of the UAE-Kuwait Joint Higher Committee on the third day of a working visit to the country, which coincides with the start of a week-long celebration of ties between the Gulf neighbours.

Sheikh Abdullah said the launch of the celebrations – held under the banner "UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever" – marked a new milestone in a long-standing partnership. In an address at the committee meeting, he said the alliance continued to grow stronger under the guidance of President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Meshal, Emir of Kuwait.

Sheikh Abdullah and Abdullah Al Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who led the meeting on Kuwait's behalf, witnessed deals being signed. They included an agreement on consumer protection and commercial control, an executive programme on tourism co-operation and a pact to promote integrity and combat corruption.

Honouring enduring friendship

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, attended the launch of the UAE-Kuwait week. He said the brotherhood between the countries would "last forever".

A UAE-Kuwait Media Forum was held on Thursday at Dubai's Museum of the Future to recognise the efforts of the countries to forge a collective Gulf identity. The UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum will convene on Monday, February 2, at Burj Al Arab in Dubai, as a platform to strengthen bilateral trade and investment.

Meanwhile, landmarks in the UAE are to be illuminated in the colours of the Kuwaiti flag, while fireworks and drone displays are planned. A marine parade will also make waves as part of the festivities.

Events will include concerts and artistic performances, workshops inspired by Kuwaiti heritage, screenings of classic Kuwaiti films and a Kuwaiti food festival. Kuwaiti citizens visiting the UAE during the themed week will receive a special welcome, as well as souvenirs.