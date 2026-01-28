Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed begins working visit to Kuwait

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has started a working visit to Kuwait ahead of a week-long celebration of the long-standing ties between the nations.

Sheikh Abdullah was welcomed by Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, on arrival at Amiri Airport in Kuwait City on Tuesday night.

Dozens of activities will be held across the Emirates – under the banner UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever – from Thursday until Wednesday, February 4.

A UAE-Kuwait Media Forum will be held on Thursday to recognise the joint efforts of the countries in forging a collective Gulf identity.

The UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum will convene on Monday, February 2 at Burj Al Arab in Dubai, as a platform to bolster bilateral trade and investment.

Meanwhile, landmarks in the UAE will be illuminated in the colours of the Kuwaiti flag, firework and drone displays are planned, and a marine parade will make waves as part of the festivities.

Events will include concerts and artistic performances, workshops inspired by Kuwaiti heritage, screenings of classic Kuwaiti films and a Kuwaiti food festival. Kuwaiti citizens visiting the UAE during the themed week will receive a special welcome, as well as souvenirs.