UAE-Kuwait week to honour historic bonds of friendship between nations

The UAE is to celebrate its deep-rooted friendship with Kuwait by hosting a week-long programme of social, cultural and entertainment events.

Dozens of activities will be held across the country – under the banner "UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever" – from Thursday, January 29 until Wednesday, February 4, to highlight the close ties between the Gulf neighbours. Landmarks in the UAE will be illuminated in the colours of the Kuwaiti flag, there will be fireworks and drone displays, and a marine parade will make waves as part of the festivities.

Other events will include concerts and art performances, forums and strategic dialogues, workshops inspired by Kuwaiti heritage, screenings of classic Kuwaiti films and a Kuwaiti food festival. Kuwaiti citizens visiting the UAE during the themed week will receive a special welcome and souvenirs.

UAE-Kuwaiti co-operation

A UAE-Kuwait Media Forum will take centre stage on January 29, which will shine a light on the efforts of both countries to shape a collective Gulf identity and will honour prominent figures who have helped to forge those bonds.

The UAE-Kuwait Economic Forum will convene on Monday, February 2, to provide a platform to bolster bilateral trade and investment. Abu Dhabi’s celebrations include the “Kuwait’s Timeless Nights” concert on January 29 at Adnec and a sailboat parade held along the capital's waterfront.

Kuwaiti citizens will be given free entry to the Sheikh Zayed Festival and warm welcome receptions at Zayed International Airport, while Yas Bay Waterfront will host daily drone shows from January 29 to February 4. In Dubai, the “Kuwait’s Timeless Nights” event will take place at Burj Park on January 30, while Kite Beach will host “Kuwait at Home”, a cultural experience blending live music and cuisine.

A dazzling aerial show by the Fursan Al Emarat air display team will grace the skies above the popular public beach on February 1 and 2. Global Village will feature vibrant displays at the Kuwait Pavilion, while Arte Museum Dubai will host a special exhibition at Dubai Mall.

A cultural showcase at the House of Arts at Expo City Dubai on February 3 will feature the Firdaus Orchestra, a talk with Kuwaiti artist Munira Al Shami, folk music and a tour of the venue.

The Northern Emirates will also recognise long-standing UAE-Kuwaiti ties. The Kuwait in Fujairah Festival at the Fujairah Castle on January 31 will feature an array of art and cultural activities. Ras Al Khaimah will host a concert on February 4 featuring stars from both countries and the Kuwaiti Food Festival at Al Marjan Island from January 29 to 31.

Kuwait was one of the earliest supporters of the UAE’s union in 1971 and was also among the first nations to establish formal diplomatic ties with the UAE, leading to the reciprocal opening of embassies in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait City in 1972.

The UAE President Sheikh Mohamed announced the UAE-Kuwait festivities in November. He said the aim of the programme of events would be to demonstrate the “enduring bond” between the two nations.

“Kuwait has been a long-standing supporter and partner of the UAE since before the Union,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote in a post on X. “For one week this coming January 29 onwards, we encourage our community to honour this enduring bond and celebrate Kuwait, its leadership and its people.”