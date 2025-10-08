Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (L) meets with HH Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait (R), at Bayan Palace. Photo:Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (L) is received by HH Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait (R), at Bayan Palace. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior (R) and HH Sheikh Ahmad Al Abdullah Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait (L), attend a meeting at Bayan Palace. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed is received by Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal at Kuwait International Airport. All Photos: Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, greets Sheikh Meshal
Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, greets Sheikh Meshal
Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, left, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs
Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and Sheikh Ahmad Al Abdullah Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait
News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed and Emir of Kuwait call for Gaza ceasefire in meeting

UEA leader received at Amiri Airport

The National

October 08, 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Kuwait on Wednesday on a fraternal visit.

He was received at Amiri Airport by Sheikh Meshal, Emir of Kuwait, state news agency Wam reported.

They later held a meeting at Bayan Palace, where they discussed a number of regional and international issues.

The two leaders stressed their support for all initiatives and efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and establishing a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

They also highlighted the need to build on the recent increasing international recognition of the Palestinian state before Sheikh Meshal hosted a lunch in Sheikh Mohamed's honour.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, was among the delegation with Sheikh Mohamed.

Also present were Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, and Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.

Ties between the two countries are close. Last year, Sheikh Meshal highlighted the strength of bilateral relations with the UAE by affirming a commitment to expand them across various sectors.

A new Kuwaiti embassy opened in Abu Dhabi in September 2024. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, joined Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Foreign Minister of Kuwait, at the inauguration.

They also witnessed the signing of eight memorandums of understanding and a number of executive programmes in areas such as infrastructure, communications, education, sports, culture, cyber security, as well as defence during the fifth session of the UAE-Kuwait Joint Higher Committee.

Updated: October 08, 2025, 12:23 PM
