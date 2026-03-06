Donald Trump welcomes Lionel Messi and Inter Miami team to White House

Donald Trump welcomed Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami team to the ​White House ​on Thursday, though the US President admitted ​he had no idea that one of the world's ⁠greatest players was coming until his son told him.

Trump celebrated ⁠2025 MLS Cup champions Inter Miami in ​a ceremony that blended athletic prowess and military might, as the president boasted about the United States' ongoing operation in ⁠Iran.

"The United States military, together with the wonderful Israeli partners, continues to totally demolish the enemy, far ahead of schedule and at levels that people have never seen before," Trump said as Argentine great Messi stood next to him.

Trump then turned ⁠his attention to what he called "soccer-slash-football," mixing both the American and international terms for the game.

"It's my distinct ​privilege ⁠to say what no American president has ‌ever had the chance to say before: Welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi," Trump said.

Trump said Messi's ​visit took him by surprise, as the White House has been engulfed in the operation in Iran since Saturday, realising Thursday's event was scheduled only after his son, Barron, pointed it out to him.

"My son said, ‘Dad, you know who's going to be there today?' ⁠I said, ‘No, I got a lot of things going on today,'" Trump said. "He ​said ‘Messi!' ⁠He's a big fan of ‌yours. He thinks you're just a great person. And I think you ​got to meet a little while ago. So he's a big soccer fan, but he's a tremendous fan of yours. And a gentleman named Ronaldo. Cristiano is great. You're great."

With a World Cup on America's doorstep – they jointly co-host the 2026 finals with Canada and Mexico – Trump praised Miami coach Javier Mascherano, and other greats like Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazilian legend Pele, but raved the most over Messi and the Florida team.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, left, presents US President Donald Trump with a ball trophy in the team's signature pink colour during an event in the East Room of the White House. Bloomberg Info

"Leo is the reigning Fifa World Cup MVP. You could have gone anywhere in the world. You could have chosen any team in the world, and you chose to go to Miami. I don't blame you. The weather's extremely good," Trump said.

As the president regaled the East Room crowd with a play-by-play of the team's victory, Trump gushed about the "good-looking" men on the team, who stood lined up behind him.

Surveying the squad, Trump paused to single out Argentine midfielder ​Rodrigo De Paul, and asked, "Do you have any bad-looking players?"

"I don't like ‌good-looking men," Trump joked, "You don't feel so ⁠good about yourself."

The team presented the president with ​a jersey featuring No 47, a reference to Trump as the 47th president, and a ball and watch ‌with the team's signature pink colour.

Trump also looked ahead to the summer. "We have the World Cup and the Olympics [in 2028]," he ⁠said. The 2026 World Cup runs from June ⁠11 to July 19 across 16 cities and will be the first to feature 48 teams.

Argentina will arrive as defending World Cup and Copa America champions.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi had previously been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic predecessor, in January 2025. However, Messi said he was unable to attend ​the ceremony due to scheduling conflicts.