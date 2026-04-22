Anne Hathaway’s viral ‘inshallah’ and the meaning behind other commonly misunderstood Arabic words

Anne Hathaway’s use of “inshallah” in a recent interview promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 has gone viral for how naturally she used the phrase while reflecting on her life and career.

The moment renewed interest in one of the most widely recognised Arabic expressions and also served as a reminder of what makes the language so rich: its ability to shift in meaning across time, region and setting.

Here are seven Arabic words, what they mean and how they are often misunderstood.

1. Inshallah

Many of us have been there: you ask a question, get an “inshallah” in reply and feel your heart sink. The problem isn’t the phrase itself, but its frequent misuse.

Literally meaning “if God wills”, inshallah is not a polite deflection. Applied properly, it’s a genuine commitment to the matter at hand, with the recognition that life does not always follow human plans. Each time it’s said, it is meant to affirm humility in the larger scheme of things.

Because of that weightage, using inshallah casually or without sincerity can cause offence. If you intend to do something, say inshallah and give it your best effort – and if it doesn’t work out, the phrase is balm for the disappointment. But if you’re unsure about committing, best to be clear about it and don’t say inshallah at all.

2. Mashallah

Translated as “what God has willed”, mashallah is a form of praise as well as protection against envy. The phrase rests on a core Islamic principle that all fortunes – even those seemingly withheld – are a blessing.

When someone tells you about a new job or their children’s success, a sincere mashallah is apt. Used regularly, it can also build a habit of empathy and gratitude for the good you encounter each day.

A caveat: don’t use it to crow about your own achievements. You can share good news and speak of being blessed, but mashallah is reserved for recognising the accomplishments of others.

3. Wallah

Meaning “by God”, the phrase is originally meant as an oath. In everyday conversation, however, its role has been often reduced to a dramatic flourish as part of a hearty exchange. For that reason, it is best kept for personal settings rather than professional ones, and only used when you are absolutely certain of what you are saying so that it carries weight.

Used carelessly, it not only weakens the meaning of word itself, but can also leave an impression of untrustworthiness that may be hard to shake off.

4. Khalas

Sometimes in Arabic, it’s not about what you are saying but how you deliver it. A neutral tone and khalas, meaning “finished”, can be a polite settlement to a matter or exchange. Uttered with venom or as part of a command, it can signal you are asking a person to stop immediately or to remain silent.

Therefore, be wary of its usage in intense conversation and also who you say it to.

5. Haram

This dynamic word is used as a form of sympathy or to express stark judgment. In Islamic law, haram is something that is forbidden in keeping with the faith. In daily conversation, particularly in the Levant, it can mean “poor thing” or “that’s not right”, to empathise or show compassion for the unfortunate.

So it’s best to read the room when using it, particularly in religious discussions where haram takes on an uncompromising stance.

6. Yallah

Yallah, the Arabic word for 'let's go', is an expression of urgency, encouragement or even impatience. The National Info

This versatile word is often associated with urgency. It can be a clarion call for action – “yallah, we’re late” – or a friendly invitation – “yallah, try the kunafa”. Depending on delivery, the word can either hurry along or warmly encourage someone.

Because it is easy to pronounce, non-Arabic speakers often misuse it widely and risk causing offence when none is intended. Therefore, use it in informal settings with friends – and avoid it in professional settings.

7. Habibi / habibti

One of the first Arabic words many may come across, habibi (male) and habibti (female) both mean “darling”, and can be used with friends and close colleagues. But don’t drop it too casually. Familiarity doesn’t necessarily mean intimacy, and there is still a code of respect to follow. Don’t call your manager or a professional acquaintance habibi or habibti unless you are certain of the quality of your relationship.