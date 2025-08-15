How the UAE’s seven emirates got their names – and what they mean

A gazelle leading settlers to water, palm fronds dotting coastlines - some of the names behind the UAE's seven emirates draw on the country's landscape, commerce and cosmopolitan heritage.

While some of the titles are not officially documented and come from history and local tradition, they reveal the tapestry of life and experiences and the connection between human activity and geography that shaped each emirate before they became a dynamic federation.

Here are the stories behind the names of all seven emirates.

Abu Dhabi

The Heritage Village along the Corniche in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

Abu Dhabi's name is linked to the emirate's founding story. According to Visit Abu Dhabi, the name stems from how early settlers followed a gazelle to fresh water on the island. The name derives from Arabic toponyms, with Abu being an associative word rather than the literal meaning of father, and zaby (gazelle) for the animal, creating "father of the gazelle".

Beyond its geographical roots, Abu Dhabi's name cements the emirate's cultural heritage: from a land where wildlife once guaranteed survival to one that has grown with the swiftness and grace of its namesake.

Dubai

Dubai's name is linked to the creek’s slow-moving waters and historic souqs. Antonie Robertson / The National

Historical records cited by Visit Dubai show the earliest mention of the emirate in a geography text from 1095, followed by later references in pearl merchant records as "Dibei," while British historical accounts described the city as "Al Wasl".

Popular theories describe Dubai stemming from the word daba, meaning "to creep" or "to flow slowly," perhaps referencing the movement of vessels in Dubai Creek, while other local traditions suggest the name connects to a historical souq once operating in the area. In many ways it doesn't matter – that confluence of stories and tapestry of human experience befits the cosmopolitan nature of the emirate.

Sharjah

Sharjah's name is connected to the east and sunrise, and to its role as a cultural centre. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The emirate’s name derives from the trilateral root letters shin-ra-qaf, which in Arabic carries meanings related to the east, sunrise and rising. While often linked in popular accounts to an “eastern” location, official sources and local reports link Sharjah's name to poetic descriptions as a place of culture and inspiration.

Ajman

Ajman is thought to reference early foreign traders, echoing the emirate’s role as a coastal port. Pawan Singh / The National

The name comes from the Arabic word Ajam, used historically to refer to foreigners – those who spoke in an "unclear tongue" or non-Arabs.

While a direct origin of the emirate is unclear, Ali Al Matrooshi, former director of Ajman Museum, wrote in a 2005 column for Emirati newspaper Al Bayan citing old Emirati traditions that said Ajman's name was initially in reference to the "Persian traders" formerly residing in the emirate's ports.

While the contemporary usage of the word Ajam has evolved, the emirate's name seems to stem from a particular time of its early settlement.

Ras Al Khaimah

Meaning 'head of the tent', Ras Al Khaimah is a nod to its northern location and palm-frond settlements. Antonie Robertson / The National

Meaning "head of the tent," Ras Al Khaimah's name comes from a direct translation from classical Arabic. Another common interpretation links it to the emirate's geographic position as the northern point of the tent-shaped UAE. But historians say the name goes deeper than its founding, with ras referring to the peninsula forming the emirate while khaimah (tent) alluded to tightly-knit palm frond houses dotting the land between the sea and the creek.

Umm Al Quwain

Drawn from a phrase meaning 'two powers', Umm Al Quwain references the emirate's land and sea. Chris Whiteoak / The National

According to the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the name derives from a phrase referring to its "two powers," in reference to its mastery of both land and water. The geography aligns with the meaning, with Umm Al Quwain home to archaeological sites and Al Sinniyah Island, one of the UAE's largest islands and a natural reserve for migratory birds during its relatively warm winters.

Fujairah

Tourists explore one of the emirate's landmarks, the Fujairah Castle. Sarah Dea / The National

No official meaning exists, but according to Al Matrooshi, the name is linked to the words "mafjar" or "fajrah," meaning a "water springs that gush forth from under the mountains there," he wrote. The meaning is also backed by the emirate's standing as the only UAE emirate with a coastline solely on the Gulf of Oman.

