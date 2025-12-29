30 most anticipated films of 2026, from Toy Story 5 to Dune: Part Three

Every new year brings excitement and anticipation for a slate of cinematic experiences.

In 2026, a number of era-defining franchise films will be released, while animation fans can expect a return to familiar setting from Pixar and Nintendo. Here we look at the most anticipated films releasing in the UAE throughout the year.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (January 16)

Maura Bird, Jack O'Connell, and Erin Kellyman in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Photo: Columbia Pictures

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, expands the 28 Years Later universe shepherded by Danny Boyle, who returns as a producer and creative anchor. The post-apocalyptic horror picks up decades on, charting a scarred Britain, where survival is tribal and uneasy. The titular Bone Temple is a sanctuary-fortress mythologised for its ritualistic origins, built from remnants of a fallen world. The film balances dread and humanity, fractured societies and the moral cost of rebuilding when the past is literal bone.

Dead Man’s Wire (January 16)

Bill Skarsgard and Dacre Montgomery in Dead Man's Wire. Photo: Elevated Films

Dead Man’s Wire is an American crime thriller directed by Gus Van Sant and written by Austin Kolodney. Inspired by the 1977 Indianapolis hostage standoff involving Tony Kiritsis, it tracks how media attention, negotiation and police strategy turned a public confrontation into a national spectacle. Van Sant, known for outsider-driven dramas and cultural flashpoints, shaped films including Good Will Hunting, Milk, My Own Private Idaho and Elephant, often exploring subcultures, media influence and fragile egos. Bill Skarsgard leads as Kiritsis, supported by Dacre Montgomery, Colman Domingo and Al Pacino.

Goat (February 13)

Caleb McLaughlin in GOAT (2026). Photo: Columbia Pictures

Sony Pictures Animation's Goat is a sports comedy produced by Stephen Curry and directed by Tyree Dillihay. The voice cast also includes Caleb McLaughlin and Gabrielle Union. The film follows an underdog goat competing in the fictional sport of roarball, leaning into rivalry, teamwork and crowd-friendly comedy. Its release is timed to land in the NBA All-Star Weekend corridor and built for viewers who like competition treated as emotional fuel rather than pure spectacle.

Wuthering Heights (February 13)

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in Wuthering Heights. Photo: Warner Bros

Emerald Fennell directs a new adaptation of Emily Bronte’s 1847 gothic novel. Margot Robbie stars as Catherine Earnshaw, with Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff. The film is expected to amplify obsession, heartbreak and class divides with a sharper psychological edge than earlier adaptations. The romance sweeps, but the volatility and emotional cruelty remain central to the story’s enduring legacy. It releases February 13, positioning Valentine’s weekend as a stage for operatic turmoil and cultural noise. Anthony Willis scores the film, while Charli XCX contributes original songs such as House featuring John Cale and Chains of Love.

The Bride! (March 6)

Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley in The Bride. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures

The Bride! lands in 2026 as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s monster re-imagining, which she writes, directs and co-produces. Drawing from James Whale’s 1935 Bride of Frankenstein, the film transplants the myth to 1930s Chicago. Jessie Buckley leads the cast as the Bride, opposite Christian Bale, with Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Penelope Cruz and Jake Gyllenhaal completing the ensemble.

Hoppers (March 6)

Hoppers follows a teenage animal lover who volunteers for a mind-transfer experiment that allows humans to inhabit robotic animal bodies. Photo: Disney / Pixar

This year, Pixar launches its original animated film Hoppers, directed by Daniel Chong. The story follows a teenage animal lover who volunteers for a mind-transfer experiment that allows humans to inhabit robotic animal bodies, using the technology to protect a threatened habitat. The voice cast includes Piper Curda, Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan. The film balances high-concept science with Pixar’s signature emotional clarity, ensuring casual viewers can follow its stakes without needing franchise homework.

Project Hail Mary (March 20)

Ryan Gosling in Project Hail Mary. Photo: Amazon MGM Studios

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller adapt Andy Weir’s 2022 sci-fi bestseller, which stars Ryan Gosling alongside Sandra Huller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub. The story follows an astronaut waking up alone on a damaged spacecraft with no memory, realising he may be Earth’s final chance. Lord and Miller pair scientific tension with charm, panic-driven problem solving and accessible cosmic stakes. Expect the science to feel thrilling, not overwhelming.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (April 3)

Brie Larson in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Photo: Universal Pictures

Nintendo and Illumination expand Mario’s world beyond the Mushroom Kingdom and into cosmic territory. The film is expected to lean into colourful, interplanetary invention while keeping its beats clean and accessible for casual viewers. Following the success of the 2023 Super Mario film, this sequel promises more environments, power-ups and comedic escalation.

Michael (April 24)

Juliano Krue Valdi, Judah Edwards, Jayden Harville, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre in Michael. Photo: Lionsgate

Michael is a biographical musical drama directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer series) and written by John Logan. Jaafar Jackson makes his film debut portraying his uncle Michael Jackson, charting his rise from the Jackson 5 to 1980s global superstardom. Fuqua is known for kinetic, music-driven storytelling and tense biographical worlds shaped by performance and spectacle. The cast includes Nia Long, Miles Teller, Colman Domingo and Laura Harrier.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 (May 1)

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Photo: 20th Century Studios

David Frankel returns to direct the sequel to 2006’s fashion-world workplace hit, with Aline Brosh McKenna writing once more. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all confirmed as returning cast. The movie revisits Runway magazine in a world reshaped by faster media cycles, louder personalities and modern career borders built on legacy pressure.

Mortal Kombat II (May 8)

Mortal Kombat II is written by Jeremy Slater. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures

Mortal Kombat II is directed by Simon McQuoid, the Australian director who steered the 2021 reboot. Written by Jeremy Slater, the sequel pushes deeper into factional tension, pitting Earthrealm’s champions against one another as Shao Kahn’s ascent edges closer to domination. Lewis Urban, Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Joe Taslim, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano and Hiroyuki Sanada reprise roles, while newcomers Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph and Tati Gabrielle expand the ensemble.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (May 22)

Pedro Pascal in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd

Jon Favreau expands Lucasfilm’s biggest Disney+ show into theatres, bringing Din Djarin and Grogu into their first major cinematic outing. Pedro Pascal returns in the lead role. The movie is set in the New Republic era and follows a galaxy still threatened by remaining Imperial forces.

Disclosure Day (June 12)

Steven Spielberg directs Disclosure Day, a sci-fi thriller based on an original idea from the filmmaker, written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible). The film has been teased as a confrontation moment for humanity after undeniable extraterrestrial evidence emerges.

Scary Movie 6 (June 12)

Michael Tiddes in Scary Movie 6. Photo: Paramount Pictures

The Wayans brothers are back for Scary Movie 6, with Anna Faris and Regina Hall confirmed as returning leads. The franchise thrives on demolishing horror-culture tropes, resets and cinematic-universe obsession, explaining them simply for casual filmgoers.

Toy Story 5 (June 19)

Pixar’s longest-running franchise will revisit Woody, Buzz and the gang in a world where childhood play has changed and toys must change with it. The movie has been framed as a return to the franchise’s core themes – belonging, reinvention and legacy friendship.

Supergirl (June 26)

Milly Alcock stars as Kara Zor-El in Supergirl. Photo: Warner Bros Pictures

Supergirl, directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Cruella, Lars and the Real Girl), and written by Ana Nogueira, adapts Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Milly Alcock stars as Kara Zor-El, joined by Matthias Urban, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, and Jason Momoa. The film centres around Kara’s 23rd-birthday odyssey with her dog Krypto as it turns into a revenge mission after a galactic tragedy.

Moana (July 10)

Catherine Laga'aia in Moana. Photo: Disney Enterprises

Auli‘i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson return in Disney’s 2016 hit retold in live action, revisiting Moana’s quest to restore the heart of Te Fiti and bring balance back to her people. The film is the latest from the house of mouse to receive the live action treatment following from the success of Lilo & Stitch in 2025.

The Odyssey (July 17)

Matt Damon and Himesh Patel in The Odyssey (2026). Photo: Universal Pictures

Christopher Nolan adapts Homer’s ancient endurance epic into a mythic action film built for the biggest screens. Matt Damon leads as Odysseus, with Anne Hathaway among the ensemble cast. The film’s teaser trailer has garnered a lot of attention from both fans and detractors, some of which have complained at the wardrobe choices depicted.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31)

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026). Photo: Sony Pictures

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in the next cinematic Spider-Man chapter directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers back as writers. The title itself signals intent – a fresh start for Parker after the multiversal fallout of No Way Home. The film is expected to revive Marvel’s popularity which has taken a hit in recent years.

The Dog Stars (August 28)

Ridley Scott directs The Dog Stars, adapted from Peter Heller’s 2012 survival novel. The cast includes Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin. The story is set after a catastrophic flu collapses civilisation, following a pilot surviving between abandoned airstrips and unclaimed sky, where routine becomes survival and flight becomes existential risk.

Clayface (September 11)

Tom Rhys Harries in Clayface. Photo: Warner Bros Studios

Born from a Mike Flanagan story pitch and directed by James Watkins, Clayface is being framed as body-horror tragedy rather than comic-book camp. The character has always been one of DC’s most tragic villains – an actor disfigured and mutating, trapped between performance and monstrosity.

Practical Magic 2 (September 18)

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock return as the Owens sisters in the sequel to 1998’s beloved supernatural romance. Akiva Goldsman writes the screenplay, expanding the family-magic legacy rooted in Alice Hoffman’s The Book of Magic.

Digger (October 2)

Tom Cruise and Alejandro G Inarritu. Photo: Legendary Pictures

Tom Cruise leads this Alejandro G Inarritu film, pairing one of the world’s biggest movie stars with one of the most decorated modern filmmakers. The film stars an ensemble cast which includes Jesse Plemons, Sandra Huller, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, Emma D'Arcy, Robert John Burke, Burn Gorman, Michael Stuhlbarg and John Goodman.

The Social Reckoning (October 9)

Aaron Sorkin directs the sequel to The Social Network. Starring Jeremy Strong, Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison, the movie is expected to explore digital infamy, whistleblower fallout and reputations tried by internet courtrooms.

Street Fighter (October 16)

David Dastmalchian in Street Fighter. Photo: Legendary Entertainment

Street Fighter is a reboot of the famous fighting game directed by Kitao Sakurai. Noah Centineo fronts the cast, joined by Andrew Koji and Vidyut Jammwal. The cast also features Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Callina Liang, Eric Andre, Andrew Schulz, David Dastmalchian, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Jason Momoa.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew (November 26)

Greta Gerwig adapts CS Lewis’s 1955 origin novel for Netflix’s first serious theatrical push into the Narnia timeline. The film stars Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Tom Bonington, Denise Goug, Ava Jager and Daniel Craig.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (November 20)

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Photo: 20th Century Studios

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a dystopian action film directed by Francis Lawrence, a filmmaker who has shaped much of the franchise, including Catching Fire, Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2, and the 2023 prequel Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Adapted from Suzanne Collins’s 2025 novel and written by Billy Ray, the film centres on a young Haymitch Abernathy competing in the 50th Games, the Second Quarter Quell, when districts are forced to send double the tributes. The ensemble cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Jesse Plemons, Kieran Culkin and Glenn Close.

Avengers: Doomsday (December 18)

Robert Downey Jr at an event for Avengers: Doomsday. Photo: Getty images

Avengers: Doomsday is a 2026 Marvel crossover directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the filmmakers behind MCU milestones The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame. The sequel fields one of the widest ensembles yet: Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, David Harbour, Tom Hiddleston from the Avengers universe, and Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden from the X-Men universe. Robert Downey Jr plays Doctor Doom. Filming spanned Pinewood Studios in England, with location shoots in England and Bahrain.

Dune: Part Three (December 18)

Dune: Part Three is the space-opera finale directed by Denis Villeneuve, who previously brought Herbert adaptations Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 to critical acclaim before redefining blockbuster sci-fi with the first two Dune films. Based on Dune Messiah, the trilogy’s final chapter sees Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson and Anya Taylor-Joy reprise roles, with Robert Pattinson joining the ensemble. Filming began in Budapest at Origo Film Studios, before moving to Liwa in Abu Dhabi.

Werwulf (December)

Werwulf is a period horror written and directed by Robert Eggers, the filmmaker behind The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman. He co-writes the script with Sjon, an Icelandic author known for myth-steeped, lyrical, often uncanny storytelling. Set in 13th-century England, the film follows villagers confronting a countryside terror that rises from local legend and fear itself. Aaron Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson star.