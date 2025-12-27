Odessa A’zion: ‘Timothee Chalamet held my hand before our toughest scenes’

Ever wonder what it’s like on a Josh Safdie set? Odessa A'zion certainly did.

“And I mean, it’s exactly like the movie,” says A’zion, who stars in Marty Supreme. “It’s chaotic, but it’s fun. It’s stressful. It’s difficult at times – really difficult at times – but it all plays into it. I couldn't believe I was there the whole time I was there.”

That's probably why it's hard to categorise Marty Supreme. To call it just a sports drama doesn’t do it justice.

The fifth collaboration between director Safdie and writer Ronald Bronstein, it's one of the wildest films of the year – full of unexpected turns, unforgettable faces and heightened performances. It might not maintain the same nervously high pitch of the duo's last film, Uncut Gems, but it’s certainly in the same register.

“I don’t even know how they come up with these things,” says A’zion. “You read it, and you think how are we going to execute that? Or like, they’re going to do what with a bathtub?”

As much as the script terrified A’zion – “I have the biggest stage fright in the world, actually,” she says – it’s a world she had long dreamt of being a part of, so this was an opportunity she wasn't going to waste.

A'zion struggled with the film's most emotionally heightened scenes. Photo: A24

Set mostly in 1952 New York City, Marty Supreme is an ode to the rougher edges of the American dream – following an aspiring table tennis player loosely based on the life of hustler-turned-champion Marty Reisman. A’zion plays Rachel Mizler, Marty Mauser's childhood best friend, a married woman secretly as ruthless as he is, with whom he’s having an affair.

Marty (Timothee Chalamet) and Rachel often get up to no good, which almost always leads to no good. To capture the film’s nerve-racking tone, A’zion and Chalamet had to put themselves through the wringer from start to finish, hitting every emotional note they could reach. It was exhausting, A’zion says.

“But still, I had the most incredible time,” she adds. “You could put me in the most awful scenario, and I would still have the best time, because I love doing uncomfortable stuff with acting – I feel like that’s my outlet.”

What was on A’zion’s mind during those scenes is either something other actors don’t think about or just don’t readily admit: it’s weird to do weird stuff with a whole crew watching you.

Writer-director Josh Sadfie, left, and actor Timothee Chalamet on the set of Marty Supreme. Photo: A24

“It gets awkward. It’s uncomfortable. For me, the most difficult thing is trying to wipe my mind and think: 'Who cares that people are watching you right now and you're uncomfortable? Just do it. Just do it,'” says A’zion.

“I would tell myself: 'What's going to live on is what you what you do right now for Josh and for the camera and that's what matters. You being uncomfortable with people watching you doesn't matter.'”

Having Chalamet as a scene partner certainly made that easier for her – in part because watching him take creative risks inspired her to take her own.

“Timothee is so amazing at doing that. He’s just in it. It’s admirable. I’m like: 'I need to do that more.'”

The most difficult moment for her came in a key scene in which she is admitted to the hospital with Chalamet's character by her side. She got through it, she explains, by leaning on Chalamet (with whom she had an instant connection, as she told Deadline) not for creative inspiration, but for emotional support.

“I just had to start screaming out of nowhere. I’m like, can someone start with me? This is weird. But Timothee was so great in that scene. In any scene where I was uncomfortable or awkward, he was there the entire time. He stayed holding my hand the whole time between takes,” says A’zion.

A'zion, who also stars in I Love LA, pushed herself harder than she ever had for Marty Supreme. AFP

“And Josh was amazing. I was anxious because I felt like I didn’t get it out the way I was supposed to. We started on my coverage and then went to Timothee. I felt like my screams didn’t sound real until it was turned around.

“I wanted to do it one more time, but we didn’t have any more time. But Josh would always say: 'I would never move on if I didn’t feel like we had it.'”

A similar dynamic played out in a scene set on a farm – best left unspoilt – where A’zion was required to launch herself into an extreme physical and emotional state in the back seat of a car.

“It was so much fun, but it was so difficult. I had to go from sitting still to suddenly sounding horrified and out of breath. I don’t know how I got through it,” she adds.

A Safdie set leaves little room for hesitation. Marty Supreme asked its actors to commit before they felt ready, and to trust that discomfort would lead somewhere truthful. For A’zion, that demand wasn't something to endure – it was the reason to show up. It was unlike anything else. Even now, before the film’s wide release, she’s already clamouring for more.

“I wish I could go back and redo it. I wish that I could do every single movie with them,” she says.

Marty Supreme opens in the US on Thursday, with a Middle East release still unannounced

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Test squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan(wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah Twenty20 squad: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000