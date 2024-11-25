For about a decade and a half, British-Lebanese actress <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/2022/08/26/lebanese-actress-and-the-sandman-star-razane-jammal-on-acting-through-her-grief/" target="_blank">Razane Jammal</a> has been charming film and television audiences around the world. Her recent successes include a star turn as Sara in MBC’s 2023 hit <i>Al Thaman</i> and as Emily in record-breaking blockbuster <i>Kira & El Gin</i>. She is the only Arab actress to enter the DC Comics Universe, appearing in Netflix’s Neil Gaiman adaptation <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/2022/08/05/the-sandman-review-netflixs-spellbindingly-graphic-reboot-of-dc-comic/" target="_blank"><i>The Sandman</i></a> as Lyta Hall. She is also a Dior ambassador across fashion and beauty and a brand ambassador for Cartier. She is currently shooting Mohamed Diab’s coming <i>Black Lion</i>, in which she stars alongside <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/11/21/mohamed-ramadan-coachella/" target="_blank">Mohamed Ramadan</a>. On the set of her latest film, we ask her to answer <i>Luxury</i> magazine’s One Last Thing. <b>What is your favourite time of day and why?</b> I love the sunset. It gives me a sense of peace. <b>What is your favourite restaurant anywhere in the world?</b> Em Sherif has the best Lebanese food in the world. <b>When was the first time you realised your parents were human?</b> My parents will always be superhuman to me. <b>What do you want to be when you grow up?</b> An astronaut, of course! <b>Do you have any hidden talents?</b> That is for me to know and for you to find out. <b>What is your favourite book?</b> It is a tie between <i>The Little Prince</i> and <i>The Prophet</i>. <i>The Little Prophet</i>. <b>What type of music can’t you stand?</b> Any type when I’m trying to focus on a task. <b>What puts you in a bad mood?</b> Politics. <b>What can’t you live without?</b> Human connection. <b>Who are your dream dinner guests?</b> If I could invite anyone from the past, it would be my favourite movie stars to chat about cinema. Otherwise, I’d gather world leaders for a serious discussion – though, honestly, that sounds more like a nightmare. <b>On the sofa or out with friends?</b> On the sofa with friends. <b>What smell takes you straight back to childhood?</b> Lavender reminds me of my sitto (grandmother). <b>What food takes you back to childhood?</b> Merry Cream. Specifically strawberry and vanilla. <b>Which city do you love but would hate to live in?</b> I can find magic anywhere. <b>Have you ever been on a motorcycle?</b> When my sister and I were children, my dad would take us to school on his bike every day. <b>Can you play a musical instrument?</b> Born to be a drummer, raised to play the piano. <b>Any words to live by?</b> If it’s meant to be, it will be. And if it isn’t, something bigger and better is waiting for you. <b>Biggest pet peeve?</b> Make chewing sounds or loud noises when we’re on the phone if you want to sever ties with me. <b>Do you believe in aliens?</b> I am an alien. <b>Your favourite Arabic word?</b> Yalla! <b>How do you take your tea?</b> No sugar and as often as a typical Brit. <b>What makes you cry?</b> Full moons and cartoons. <b>What do social algorithms think you’re interested in?</b> The algo thinks I’m a cat with a degree in psychology who loves the cosmos, has a deep interest in mental health and a penchant for before/after celeb photos. Only one of these is incorrect. <b>The most niche thing you watch on YouTube?</b> Baby sloths getting showered and then hung to dry. <b>TikTok or Instagram?</b> TikTok for fun, Instagram for work. <b>Something about you that would surprise people?</b> If I did stand-up comedy, I’d be cancelled. <b>The last thing you did for the first time?</b> I did skydiving for the first time. And the last time. <i>A version of this interview first appeared in Luxury magazine in print on September 12.</i>