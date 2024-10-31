One Last Thing: Butheina Kazim on hidden talents and the one thing she can't live without

Anyone with even a passing interest in independent cinema in the UAE knows the name Butheina Kazim. The Bahraini-Emirati entrepreneur is the founder of the first arthouse cinema in the region, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/25/working-wonders-cinema-akil-founder-on-the-power-of-film-ahead-of-reel-palestine/" target="_blank">Cinema Akil</a>. Originally a nomadic series of film nights across the country, since 2018 it has had a permanent home in a converted warehouse in Dubai’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/05/09/alserkal-avenue-restaurants-guide-dubai/" target="_blank">Alserkal Avenue</a>, as well as a much more recent outpost at the 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central. Kazim is part of the fabric of the Dubai – a fact cemented by her guest editorship of the first Louis Vuitton guide dedicated to the city in 2023. “My city is Dubai. And my life is cinema,” she told <i>The National </i>at the time. <b>What is your favourite time of day and why?</b> Sunset – the OG Lord’s filter and harbinger of the dark. <b>What is your favourite restaurant anywhere in the world?</b> The cafe in Jim Jarmusch’s <i>Coffee and Cigarettes</i>. <b>When was the first time you realised your parents were human?</b> When I bled my mum with my pre-teen long nails and my dad cried at his mother’s deathbed. <b>What do you want to be when you grow up?</b> Passport control officer at DXB airport. <b>Do you have any hidden talents?</b> I do an on-demand helium balloon voice singing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/05/06/mohammed-abdu-cancer-treatment/" target="_blank">Mohammed Abdu</a> songs. <b>Your favourite book?</b> This is too agonising of a question. Though, I’ll never stop loving<i> Madonna in a Fur Coat</i> by Sabahattin Ali. <b>What type of music can’t you stand?</b> Lazy use of onomatopoeia and unfinished lyrics. <b>What puts you in a bad mood?</b> Unsolicited advice. <b>What can you not live without?</b> Interesting people. <b>Dream dinner guests?</b> Stitch [from <i>Lilo and Stitch</i>], Gurgi [from <i>The Black Cauldron</i>], Batty [from <i>Ferngully: The Last Rainforest</i>] and all the Curious Oysters [from <i>Alice in Wonderland</i>]. <b>Sitting on the sofa or out with friends?</b> Both in the same day, multiple times, at different times of day. <b>What smell takes you straight back to childhood?</b> Lilly of the Valley and Mastik. <b>What food takes you back to childhood?</b> Cerelac and Rasgulla... separately. <b>Which city do you love but would hate to live in?</b> I have two. Delhi and Amman. <b>Can you play a musical instrument?</b> No. Music was banned at our school after the principal became religiously conservative. <b>Have you ever been on a motorcycle?</b> Yes. <b>Any words to live by?</b> “We tell ourselves stories in order to live” - Joan Didion <b>Biggest pet peeve?</b> Nosiness. <b>Do you believe in aliens?</b> Yes, along with the djinns and warawaras. <b>What is your favourite Arabic word?</b> Ya’ni [editor’s note: hard to translate but used similarly to "like" in English] <b>The most niche thing you watch on YouTube?</b> Recently, how-to-videos on making organic pools in the English countryside by retired BBC videographer David Pagan Butler… and vintage Kuwaiti music videos. <b>How do you take your tea?</b> Fragrant, sweet, caffeinated. <b>What makes you cry?</b> Stagnancy, apathy, bad taste. <b>What do social algorithms think you’re interested in?</b> Chili oil, baby content and vinyls. <b>TikTok or Instagram?</b> TikTok is the city I love but can’t live in. <b>What is it about you that would surprise people?</b> My unrequited love of sardines. <b>When was the last time you did something for the first time?</b> This morning, I used a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/face-value-is-the-dh2000-dyson-airwrap-a-game-changer-for-hair-styling-1.785998" target="_blank">Dyson Airwrap</a>.