Saudi music star Mohammed Abdu undergoing treatment for cancer

Mohammed Abdu, one of the Arab world's biggest music stars, is being treated for cancer.

The Saudi musician has been undergoing specialist treatment in Paris.

In an audio message to music channel Rotana, Abdu, 74, was upbeat about his prospects of beating prostate cancer.

“I am reassuring you that my health is good, Alhamdulillah,” he said.

Abdu said he was diagnosed with the disease some time ago. He has undergone radiation treatment and medication to prevent it from spreading.

“The side effects of radiation are much less than other processes, surgeries. And I take a pill every three months,” he told the channel.

“The initial tests are very good, praise be to God. The cancer enzyme decreased a lot. So, I give you good news, praise be to God.

“And I assure you that your prayer was a factor for success and healing.”

Abdu is known for Khaleeji music staples Masa' Al Khair and Al Amakin. His charm and emotional performances are hugely popular with fans across the Middle East.

He has been singing Arabic hits for decades, with songs by the Arab world’s most famous poets and music composers. He is often referred to as “the artist of the Arabs”.

Abdu and other Saudi artists have been at the forefront of the kingdom's entertainment boom in recent years.

The nation's music venues, which previously had strict controls around performances, are now packed with line-ups spanning music, sports and video gaming.