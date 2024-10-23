Take That trio Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen will be performing at Etihad Arena on Friday as This Life on Tour comes to Abu Dhabi. EPA
Take That trio Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen will be performing at Etihad Arena on Friday as This Life on Tour comes to Abu Dhabi. EPA

Culture

Music & On-stage

Take That's Mark Owen on music, motivation and avoiding the nostalgia circuit

Singer talks to The National about band's longevity ahead of their Abu Dhabi show

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

October 23, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit