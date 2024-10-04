Timeframe: When Take That's Gary Barlow performed solo in Dubai in 2014

Gary Barlow was instrumental in the success of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/07/11/back-for-good-10-songs-that-showcase-the-musical-evolution-of-take-that/" target="_blank">Take That</a>, one of the best-selling pop groups in history, since their formation in 1990. But by 2014, when Barlow performed for the first time in Dubai, the British five-piece had been whittled down to three. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/10/14/robbie-williams-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Robbie Williams</a>, who famously first left the group in 1996 and later rejoined in 2010, was still not fully involved with the group. And Jason Orange, who was part of the original line-up, announced one month before Barlow's show that he was retiring from the entertainment business. Barlow, who was then on a solo tour across the UK, arrived in Dubai on October 17, 2014. Titled Since I Saw You Last, the tour's setlist featured 21 songs including Take That hits such as <i>Relight My Fire</i> and <i>Rule the World</i>. Singer and songwriter Eliza Doolittle was the opening act on the tour. Media City Amphitheatre was filled with 9,000 fans. The venue in Dubai Media Park has hosted many concerts since and has expanded to accommodate 15,000. In an interview with<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/take-that-star-gary-barlow-will-give-dubai-his-all-1.308063" target="_blank"> </a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/take-that-star-gary-barlow-will-give-dubai-his-all-1.308063" target="_blank"><i>The National</i> ahead of his concert</a>, Barlow was asked why it took him so long to perform in Dubai. "I always wanted to play in the UAE because I have a few friends who came and performed here and they always said how much fun they had," he said. "I also came to Dubai nearly 20 times with my family for holidays, so to come back and perform this time is great.” In his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/with-his-debut-dubai-gig-gary-barlow-was-back-for-good-1.275435" target="_blank">review</a> of the show, Saeed Saeed noted Barlow's "old-school Vegas charm as he delivered those big solo and Take That hits with aplomb". "Confirming that the rivalry with Robbie Williams is a friendly one, Barlow cheekily performed Robbie's 2012 hit <i>Candy</i>. After all, that Motown-ish number was co-written by Barlow", he wrote. Along with Barlow, Williams and Orange, Take That's original line-up comprised of Howard Donald and Mark Owen. The band remained together until 1996 when Williams decided to go solo, launching a successful solo career. Before their first break up, the band released three albums that broke chart records: <i>Take That & Party</i> (1992), <i>Everything Changes </i>(1993) and <i>Nobody Else</i> (1995). Take That reunited as a quartet, without Williams, and released an album in 2005 called<i> Beautiful World</i>. They followed that up with 2008's <i>The Circus</i>. Williams rejoined the band in 2010 for the album <i>Progress</i>. The album became the fastest-selling record of the century at the time in the UK, until the release of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/review-adeles-25-track-by-track-1.46074" target="_blank">Adele’s <i>25</i></a>. <i>Progress</i> would be the last album to include all original members. The group has since released three albums as a three-piece, with Barlow, Donald and Owen. Williams, while still officially part of the group, has been involved in songwriting and recording, but has not formally returned as a member. As a three-piece, Take That have performed in the UAE several times over the years and will return to<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/01/concerts-events-uae/" target="_blank"> Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi</a> on October 25. Titled This Life on Tour, the show, in support of last year's album <i>This Life</i>, is their 12th concert tour since their formation.