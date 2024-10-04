Gary Barlow serenaded fans with a mix of Take That and solo material at Media City Amphitheatre. Sarah Dea / The National
Gary Barlow serenaded fans with a mix of Take That and solo material at Media City Amphitheatre. Sarah Dea / The National

Culture

Music & On-stage

Timeframe: When Take That's Gary Barlow performed solo in Dubai in 2014

The British singer serenaded 9,000 fans at the Media City Amphitheatre

Faisal Salah
Faisal Salah

October 04, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit