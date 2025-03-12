Best and worst pop star acting debuts – as Charlie XCX is linked to Narnia

In what would be a change of direction in a career celebrated and debated by her fan community, English singer<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/angry-birds-cast-grows-to-include-charlie-xcx-1.141730" target="_blank"> Charlie XCX</a> is rumoured to be in the cast for the Netflix film<i> Chronicles of Narnia</i> directed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/08/08/whats-next-for-barbies-greta-gerwig-the-first-woman-to-direct-a-1bn-movie/" target="_blank">Greta Gerwig</a>. It would be a novel move for a musician, 32, who reached unprecedented levels of cultural importance last year as her <i>Brat </i>album influenced everyone from Billie Eilish to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/11/28/demure-brat-holding-space-meaning-gen-z-slang/" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a>. But she would not be the first pop star to move into film. Over the past 100 years, stars of every musical genre have found varying success on the big screen. In the upper echelon sits Frank Sinatra, who won an Academy Award for his performance in <i>From Here to Eternity. </i>Some musicians, like Mark Wahlberg, became so successful in film that the musical careers have nearly been forgotten entirely. But there have also been near-disastrous turns, such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/08/08/taylor-swift-vienna-concert-dubai/" target="_blank">Taylor Swift</a> in <i>Cats</i> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/01/07/mariah-carey-abu-dhabi-concert-review-saadiyat-nights/" target="_blank">Mariah Carey</a> in her much-derided 2001 box office bomb<i> Glitter.</i> Eagle-eyed Charlie XCX fans have seen her add a number of classic films to her Letterboxd queue in recent weeks. As she potentially prepares for her big screen debut, <i>The National</i> rounds up several of the best and worst acting debuts by musicians. After getting her start in nightclub shows and theatre, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/newsmaker-barbra-streisand-1.144929" target="_blank">Barbara Streisand</a> first found fame in the early 1960s as a singer, releasing a number of hit albums before she returned to Broadway to star in the stage version of <i>Funny Girl</i> in 1964. The film adaptation five years later was a smash hit, earning Streisand an Academy Award for Best Actress in her debut movie. The first season of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/05/01/nutsas-american-idol-journey-ends-as-dubai-resident-fails-to-make-it-to-the-top-10/" target="_blank"><i>American Idol</i></a> was a big hit, which not only launched <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/listen-to-kelly-clarkson-sing-in-arabic-thanks-to-her-new-single-1.1007246" target="_blank">Kelly Clarkson</a>'s career but also resulted in an oft-forgot film starring the two finalists. Clarkson teamed up in a romantic comedy opposite her former competitor Justin Guarini in what was a critical and box office dud. Jack Matthews of the <i>New York Daily News </i>called it, “easily the worst beach movie ever made”. Sincere representations of life in black neighbourhoods were not much of a thing until films like John Singleton’s <i>Boyz n the Hood</i> came out in the early 1990s. Areas like Compton and Inglewood were always represented from the point of view of those not living in those areas. To give the film a touch of authenticity, among the young cast of talented actors was a young man known for his rapping talent. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/mena/qatar-used-ice-cube-basketball-league-in-steve-bannon-bribe-plot-lawsuit-claims-1.729696" target="_blank">Ice Cube</a> had become famous as part of the gangster rap group N. W. A, with his persona being like the character he plays in the film. Today, Ice Cube has enjoyed a long and fruitful acting career, even paving the way for his son to become an actor too. He has also diversified his roles, moving from action to comedy to family friendly films with ease. A film based on a board game doesn’t really inspire Oscar glory, but <i>Battleship</i>, released in 2012, committed a bigger movie sin – it was boring. Perhaps the biggest draw for audiences was its most unlikely star – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/06/13/rihanna-fenty-hair-launch-manish-malhotra-sabyasachi-jewellery/" target="_blank">Rihanna</a>. In 2012, the singer was one of the biggest pop stars in the world and could seemingly do no wrong. Her film debut, however, was a sinking ship, pun intended. It’s a small grace that she has massively improved her acting skills since then, appearing in a fun alien role in <i>Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets</i>, as well as the all-female heist caper <i>Ocean’s 8</i>. In the early 1980s, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/pop-superstar-prince-dead-at-57-1.135971" target="_blank">Prince</a> was one of music's biggest stars, but he felt that he was not getting the respect he deserved. With the 1984 album <i>Purple Rain, </i>he aimed to change that, cementing himself not only as a rock star with his accompanying band, but a leading man.<i> </i>The Minneapolis-born singer plays a character loosely based on himself called The Kid. The film was popular upon release, even earning an Oscar for Best Music, Original Song Score at the 1985 Academy Awards. For years, pop stars and rappers have since tried to emulate the film and its success, with the biggest example being <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/05/eminem-facts-abu-dhabi-f1/" target="_blank">Eminem</a> in <i>8 Mile</i>. <i>Purple Rain</i> also has a number of failed imitators. In 1991, the <i>Ice Ice Baby</i> rapper appeared in this film directed by David Kellogg about a rapper who ends up in a small town while riding his motorcycle. Critics derided Vanilla Ice's performance and the film remains in the cultural memory mainly as an oddity, partially thanks to its unforgettable tagline: “When a girl has a heart of stone, there’s only one way to melt it. Just add ice.”