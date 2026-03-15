Best Arabic songs of 2026, from Dystinct to Mehdi Mozayine

It’s still early in the year, but regional artists are already delivering a colourful and eclectic run of releases spanning pop, hip-hop, indie and electronic sounds, from Morocco to the Levant.

Presented chronologically, here are some of the standout Arabic songs released so far in 2026. This list will be updated throughout the year as new releases arrive.

1. 3achernakom by Mehdi Mozayine (January 9)

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Mozayine taps into everyday Moroccan darija vernacular on 3achernakom, a melodic pop track that, while charming, is also laced with bitterness in its story of frayed friendships and personal reckoning.

2. Amir Al Bihar by Balti (January 10)

Tunisian rap veteran Balti takes on the migration crisis with Amir Al Bihar, painting stark images of young people pushed towards dangerous sea crossings over sombre violin and brooding delivery. One of the more socially charged releases of the year.

3. Meen by Ismaeil Tamr (January 10)

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Syrian singer Ismaeil Tamr keeps Meen deliberately spare, delivering a brooding stripped-back ballad about longing and spurned chances.

4. Koto Moto by Saleem Salem (January 12)

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Fast becoming a viral sensation, and it is easy to hear why. Iraqi singer Saleem Salem delivers a catchy, repetitive chorus built for TikTok dance memes in this vibrant track about enjoying the good life.

5. Mazyouna by Maher Jah (January 14)

Lebanese singer Maher Jah stays firmly in the classic Arabic love-song tradition in this ballad comparing a lover’s face to the moon and her eyes to a cloudless, starlit sky. The warm delivery and polished arrangement give the track the feel of a ready-made Valentine’s Day special.

6. Dhab Khaless by Koast (January 16)

From the EP 1609, Dhab Khaless channels the swagger of New York’s 1990s ballroom scene, running it through house rhythms and hip-hop attitude. The pulsing beats and sultry vocals keep it current and cool.

7. Ta3al by Dystinct (January 16)

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Moroccan-Belgian pop star Dystinct keeps his multilingual formula tight on Ta3al, a flirtatious track with the kind of swagger that has made him one of the region’s burgeoning stars.

8. 3enaya by Shams (February 1)

Shams revisits the emotional palette of late-2000s Arabic pop on 3enaya, layering crisp synth percussion and subtle tabla beneath shimmering violin. The cooing vocals underline the lyrical exploration of the aftermath of heartbreak.

9. Dawaween by Shbash and Rknddn (February 13)

Jordanian rapper Shbash and Palestinian artist Rknddn trade clipped verses over dark basslines and sliding 808s on Dawaween, a tense drill track where the dense production mirrors lyrics shaped by paranoia and urban pressure.