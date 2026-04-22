President Sheikh Mohamed meets BlackRock CEO and holds call with Musk

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday held a meeting with Larry Fink, chairman and chief executive of BlackRock.

The talks were focused on developments in global markets, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed also received a phone call from Elon Musk, with the UAE leader and entrepreneur discussing advanced technology, AI and space. They also stressed the importance of adopting innovative solutions and taking advantage of the opportunities provided by emerging technology.

Mr Musk praised the UAE for embracing AI investment and said he hoped the country would continue on that path.

It came after Sheikh Mohamed discussed the Iran war in a phone call with King Mohammed VI of Morocco. The two leaders discussed ways to develop relations between their countries, with both sides committing to strengthening co-operation in light of the challenges facing the region.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Mohammed also discussed developments in the Middle East and their repercussions on international security, maritime security and the global economy.

It follows a meeting on Tuesday, where Sheikh Mohamed received Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, who was on a working visit to the UAE. They discussed ties between their countries focused on the economy, trade, investment, renewable energy and sustainability.