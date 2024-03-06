Sheikh Mohamed receives President of Sierra Leone in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed met Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

They discussed various ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations in the economic, trade and investment sectors.

The two men also exchanged views on a number of regional and international topics of mutual interest.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi where Sheikh Mohamed hosted a reception for Mr Bio.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE's strategic plan to strengthen ties with countries across the African continent and to pursue all opportunities that promote sustainable growth, prosperity and stability.

For his part, Mr Bio thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception and praised the UAE's support for Sierra Leone.

He stressed his keenness to support further growth in relations between the UAE and Sierra Leone.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Surorr bin Mohammed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and a number of sheikhs, senior officials, citizens and guests.