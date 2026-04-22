President Sheikh Mohamed receives leader of Sierra Leone

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

They discussed ties between their countries focused on the economy, trade, investment, renewable energy and sustainability, state news agency Wam reported. The meeting follows the signing of the UAE-Sierra Leone Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in February.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Bio emphasised their shared commitment to co-operation and fostering development to support the progress of their nations. They also reviewed developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their effect on maritime security and the global economy.

Mr Bio condemned the Iranian attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE, as well as other Gulf nations. He said they constitute a breach of sovereignty and international law.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; and Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council.

Other senior Emirati officials at the talks included Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan, Adviser to the UAE President; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.