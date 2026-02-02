President Sheikh Mohamed meets leader of Sierra Leone as nations agree to economic partnership

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday held talks with Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, as the two nations agreed to a key trade deal.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries would serve to "elevate trade and investment co-operation". Mr Bio met Sheikh Mohamed as part of a visit to the UAE in which he will take part in the World Governments Summit, which begins in Dubai on Tuesday.

"Today I was joined by President Julius Maada Bio to witness the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between our nations," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. "This Cepa reflects our shared aim to elevate trade and investment co-operation between the UAE and Sierra Leone while delivering lasting prosperity for our peoples."

Mr Bio said he had a "production conversation" with Sheikh Mohamed. The two countries are committed to "strengthening co-operation across vital sectors", he added.

The UAE has signed Cepas with several countries in recent years, including India, Indonesia, Turkey, Georgia, Australia and Serbia, as part of efforts to boost foreign trade and forge closer international partnerships.

The strategic economic framework is central to the UAE's plans to increase non-oil foreign trade to $1.1 trillion by 2031. Cepas are designed to reduce tariffs and remove trade bottlenecks through simpler procedures and rules. They have boosted UAE trade with partner countries since 2022.