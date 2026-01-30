President Sheikh Mohamed holds call with Syria’s Al Shara

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday received a phone call from Syria’s President Ahmad Al Shara.

The leaders spoke about relations between the two countries and exchanged views on regional developments, state news agency Wam reported.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE’s commitment to supporting all efforts that serve the interests of the Syrian people and meet their aspirations for development while safeguarding Syria’s unity, security, and stability.

Mr Al Shara, meanwhile, expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s stance in supporting peace, security and stability.

Both leaders recently visited Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Al Shara won the backing of Mr Putin on Wednesday for his government's push against a Kurdish-led militia in his country.

Sheikh Mohamed, who visited the Russian capital on Thursday, set out the UAE's support for efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The UAE leader stressed the importance of finding a diplomatic solution to the deadly war, which started in February 2022.

Sheikh Mohamed said he was proud to work with Mr Putin on “the humanitarian issue” of UAE-mediated prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, in remarks made at the Kremlin.